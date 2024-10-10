Destination to house 13 internationally acclaimed licensed concepts, including the world’s largest beach club

Diners can take a journey of exquisite flavours and signature dishes ranging from French, Italian, Middle Eastern, Asian-Mediterranean, and Pan-Asian

Dubai-UAE – Merex Investment has announced the launch of J1 Beach, the eagerly awaited urban riviera in Jumeirah set to transform Dubai’s beachfront dining scene. The elevated dining district will feature 13 exclusive licensed venues, including internationally acclaimed restaurants and exciting new concepts, all offering mesmerising sea views.

Gigi Rigolatto will be the first to open on 14 October, adding a touch of Italian elegance to Dubai's shores. Spanning 5,000 square meters, guests can savour an exquisite Italian menu indoors or on one of the two picturesque terraces. The interiors boast a timeless, enchanting atmosphere with lush green foliage, a serene Mediterranean garden, a private beach, and a pool. Enhancing its charm are a Bellini bar, a pétanque court, and a concept store offering highly curated items.

Shahram Shamsaee, CEO at Merex Investment, said: “We’re pleased to unveil our flagship beachfront dining destination in Dubai, made possible with the support of some of the world’s top hospitality operators. J1 Beach is set to become the crowning jewel of Dubai’s stunning coastline, offering guests an elevated experience of elegance and excellence with culinary innovation. We look forward to welcoming diners to enjoy the rejuvenating energy and panoramic views of the city at our day-to-night seaside venue.”

Gigi Rigolatto will soon be joined by a series of exciting new openings, each offering a unique culinary experience. Bâoli Dubai will introduce a jungle-inspired sanctuary for contemporary East Asian cuisine, while Chouchou, an exclusive beach house member's club, will bring a taste of French culinary delights. African Queen will feature a distinctive fusion of French and African flavours, masterfully crafted by Chef Thierry Paludetto. La Baia by the Beach will capture the charm of the Amalfi Coast, and Almayass by the Sea, celebrated for its authenticity and honoured with accolades such as the "Most Authentic Lebanese Culinary Experience 2023" in Abu Dhabi and the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand award, will further enhance this vibrant lineup.

J1 Beach is slated to become a global destination, seamlessly blending beachfront luxury with world-class dining from iconic cities like Paris, New York, Miami, London, Tulum, and the French Riviera. At the heart of this experience is Sirene by GAIA, the world’s largest beach club at 9,000 square metres, curated by Dubai’s celebrated Chef, Izu Ani.

With a 500-meter-long pristine shoreline, visitors to the destination indulge in the ultimate coastal experience—whether lounging by the beach or pool, enjoying a leisurely lunch, or dining against the stunning backdrop of the Arabian Sea.

From sunrise to sunset, guests can savour signature cocktails while immersing themselves in an unforgettable atmosphere. With a diverse lineup of dining options, from French and Middle Eastern to Asian-Mediterranean and Pan-Asian cuisines, J1 Beach promises an extraordinary escape, poised to become Dubai’s premier spot for relaxation and excitement.

Here's what you can look forward to in the coming weeks:

African Queen

Since 1969, African Queen has enchanted the South of France with its unique fusion of French and African flavours. Now setting sail for J1 Beach, its venue in Dubai, helmed by Chef Thierry Paludetto, promises an unparalleled gastronomic journey. Revel in signature dishes like artichoke with vinaigrette, Salade Niçoise, and Filet au Poivre, each crafted to deliver an unforgettable fine dining experience.

Almayass by the Sea

Originally from Beirut, Almayass by the Sea brings its acclaimed Lebanese-Armenian fusion cuisine to J1 Beach. Chefs Mardeg Barsomian and Jad Abou Zeid have curated a menu with their signature dishes, including Manti and Kabab Karaz. Celebrated for authenticity with accolades such as "Most Authentic Lebanese Culinary Experience 2023" in Abu Dhabi and the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand award, Almayass by the Sea offers a dining experience steeped in heritage and flavour.

Bâoli Dubai

Step into the lush, jungle-inspired world of Bâoli Dubai, a sanctuary for contemporary East Asian cuisine at J1 Beach. Known for its captivating ambiance and delicate new flavours, Bâoli Dubai offers an extraordinary culinary adventure for the discerning diner. From Miami to Cannes, and now Dubai, this venue is the epitome of opulence and an essential destination for those seeking a unique dining experience.

Chouchou

Discover the exclusivity of Chouchou, an elite beach house member's club inspired by French culinary delights. While members enjoy access to a relaxing beach and pool lounge, living room, rooftop terrace, and signature Rosé pool, the public can also indulge in upscale French cuisine at the restaurant. Chouchou blends contemporary elegance with an air of exclusivity, providing a perfect retreat for those who appreciate sophistication.

Gigi Rigolatto

Gigi Rigolatto brings the essence of Italian elegance to Dubai’s shores. Immerse yourself in a sanctuary adorned with a lush garden, private pool, Bellini bar, kids’ circus, and concept store. With a curated menu that celebrates the finer things in life, Gigi Rigolatto offers a serene escape, merging intricate design with the allure of the Italian lifestyle.

Gitano

Born in the tropical jungles of Mexico, Gitano has captivated diners in Tulum, Miami, and NYC, and now brings its bohemian spirit to J1 Beach. Experience elevated dining and dancing with signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu. Gitano, meaning "gypsy" in Spanish, embodies a diverse and eclectic vibe, promising an enchanting and transportive experience.

INÁ

Embark on a captivating multi-sensory journey at INÁ, where African-inspired open fire cooking takes centre stage. This vibrant venue blends rich culinary heritage with modern flair, offering distinctive smoky flavours and visually stunning dishes in an ambiance that pulses with the spirit of Africa.

Kaimana Beach

Kaimana Beach, signifying 'spirit of the ocean' in Polynesian culture, invites guests to a 360° immersive dining experience at J1 Beach. Relish the vibrant fusion of Asian-Polynesian flavours while lounging by the private pool and beach. Indulge in exquisite cuisine and signature cocktails from Kai Bar, all set within Kaimana’s breathtaking beachfront ambiance.

La Baia by the Beach

Hailing from Manhattan, New York, La Baia by the Beach brings the charm of the Amalfi Coast to J1 Beach. This refined Italian restaurant, a favourite among celebrities, offers both indoor and al fresco dining with panoramic sea views. Each dish reflects coastal Italian traditions, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience that transports guests to Italy’s most enchanting seaside towns.

Lúnico

Embark on an immersive luxury journey with Lúnico, where Spanish-Mediterranean cuisine meets culinary excellence. Talented chefs blend tradition with innovation, crafting dishes that tantalise the senses. Complemented by expertly crafted cocktails, Lúnico offers an unforgettable dining experience, enhanced by live entertainment and opulent surroundings.

Ninive Beach

Be transported to the ancient world at Ninive Beach, where the rich heritage of Mesopotamian culture, mythology, and stories come alive through a thoughtfully crafted menu. Each dish offers a taste of history and tradition.

Sakhalin

At Sakhalin, gastronomy becomes an art form as local and Far Eastern products merge with Mediterranean and Asian recipes. Under the expertise of Executive Chef Alexey Kogay, diners embark on a captivating culinary journey. This Michelin-awarded restaurant, now at J1 Beach, introduces the region to its unique MediterrAsian cuisine.

Sirene by Gaia

Sirene by Gaia offers a serene coastal escape at J1 Beach, conceived by industry experts Evgeny Kuzin and Chef Izu Ani. Embracing the beauty of a Greek summer, Sirene by Gaia presents authentic Greek Mediterranean flavours in a picturesque beachside setting. This venue promises a laid-back yet refined dining experience, perfect for those seeking a taste of Greece in Dubai.

J1 Beach also offers dedicated valet service for a seamless and effortless arrival for guests. For more information, visit www.j1beach.com or follow @J1BeachDubai on Instagram.

