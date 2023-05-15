Spaces marks its debut at Dubai CommerCity; and two Signature flex offices open in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The 3,315 sqm Spaces CommerCity, comprises of 143 offices and 183 co-working desks

Signature Supreme Court Chambers in Dubai will add 110 private offices, 8 dedicated co-working spaces, and two fully equipped meeting rooms

Signature Al Maqam Tower ADGM is an impressive 1,842 sqm workspace in the heart of the financial centre in Abu Dhabi and has 73 private offices, 12 co-working desks and three meeting rooms

The UAE openings are a key milestone in IWG’s plan to add 1,000 new locations globally over the next year

IWG, a leading global provider of flexible workspaces, is consolidating its presence in the UAE with the debut of the Spaces brand in a central location in Dubai CommerCity and the opening of two new Signature flex offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to meet demands of businesses and workers for accessible and affordable hybrid working spaces.

The new openings come in the wake of a surge in demand for flexible office spaces across the country, where 90% of employees have shown a strong preference for hybrid working in a 2022 study.

The arrival of Spaces Commercity this May in Dubai’s premier freezone dedicated to digital commerce in the MEASA region, brings a fresh perspective to flexible working in the city, currently ranked 18th in the Global Growth Market for Flex Spaces. The opening of Signature Supreme Court Chambers in April, in a prime hub of the legal profession at the Dubai Courts complex on the shores of Dubai Creek, follows the opening of IWG’s Signature Al Maqam Tower ADGM on Al Maryah Island in the heart of the financial centre in Abu Dhabi this February.

IWG, which leads the workspace revolution worldwide, already has a presence in more than 3,500 locations in 120 countries worldwide. The brand, trusted by some of the world’s biggest companies from Airbnb to Uber and Amazon to Netflix, is today helping businesses navigate the new world of work with flexible workspace solutions that offer elevated levels of service in upscale city-centre locations.

The Signature brand’s luxurious workspaces are found in prestigious locations in top-tier cities including in London, Tokyo, Paris, and New York. The premium fitouts at Supreme Court Complex and Al Maqam Tower ADGM bearing the Signature brand’s standards of excellence are now available for businesses and entrepreneurs in the UAE capital looking for professional, inspiring, and collaborative workspaces.

IWG’s Spaces offers a high-quality, dynamic working environment that facilitates creativity and innovation and is an apt fit for Dubai, reputed for its forward-thinking and entrepreneurial spirit.

Flexible and shared workspaces enable businesses to downsize office footprint and reduce both operational and maintenance costs while boosting workforce morale and productivity. IWG’s CFO Study in October 2022 revealed 80 percent of global Fortune 500 CEOs see hybrid working as a solution to cutting costs and reducing office space. A 2021 Global Flex Space Report by JLL, a leading professional services firm, also states that 41 percent of tenants expect to increase their use of flex space as part of their future work strategy.

Spaces CommerCity comprises of 12 office buildings that stand on 240,000 sqm of built-up land. Set in the purpose-built CommerCity complex, all buildings here make use of renewable energy and reusable water and comply with the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building rating system. The 3,315 sqm centre houses 143 offices and has reserved 10 of these for co-working spaces, featuring a total of 183 co-working desks. Spaces CommerCity also has three fully equipped meeting rooms.

The Signature Supreme Court Chambers in Dubai supports the growing demand for high quality hybrid and co-working spaces to nurture the entrepreneurial and innovative ecosystem in the Emirate. Spread across 3,041 sqm with a total saleable area of 1,773 sqm, the modern and contemporary building will offer 110 private offices, eight dedicated co-working spaces, and two fully equipped meeting rooms. Supplemented by high-quality digital infrastructure, Signature Supreme Court Chambers opens out to stunning views of Dubai Creek, is within walking distance to Creek Park, and is easily accessible from Umm Hurair Road, Riyadh Street and Al Ittihad Road.

Opened as part of a 10-year agreement with real estate investment group FWS Group Ltd, Abu Dhabi’s Signature Al Maqam Tower ADGM is spread across 1,842 sqm and features a suite of well-designed, functional, and adaptable workspaces including 73 private offices, 12 co-working desks and 3 meeting rooms. The 35-storey tower is among the first in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious LEED Core and Shell Gold Pre-Certification by the US Green Building Council and provides space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries while IWG’s Design Your Own Office service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of IWG, commented: “The UAE is an important business hub, and we are excited to grow our network in the region with well-designed creative working environments to meet the needs of this high-growth market as the demand for hybrid working continues to rapidly acelerate. Our workplace model is convenient, boasts modern amenities, and is proven to increase productivity. This is particularly significant in a market where a rising SME sector can benefit from the choice of scaling up or moving locations as the business enters new phases of growth.”

Mr Lakshmanan, the Chairman of NRIL, stated that: “The Dubai Supreme Courts Complex, the first Public Private Partnership initiative, is a progressive development that provides a mix of high-end commercial offices and retail. This world-class complex is supplemented by extensive facilities that include one of the largest Automated Robotic Car Parks in the region. Built to exceptional standards and specifications, this is a major milestone in our efforts to enrich the Dubai Courts environment and create a modern bustling hub for premium clientele, ideally located adjacent to Dubai Creek. We’re already seeing strong commercial interest, which is reflected in the recent decision by global flexible workspaces provider IWG Signature to take an entire floor at the complex.”

IWG’s multi-brand expansion strategy in the Middle East is designed to appeal to every type of business and entrepreneur. IWG creates personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organisations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.