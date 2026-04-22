Cairo, Egypt: A new milestone in Egypt’s offshoring industry was marked with the inauguration of Alshaya Group’s first Offshoring Global Talent Center in Cairo, coinciding with the Group’s 20-year presence in the Egyptian market.

Eng. Ahmed Elzaher, Chief Executive Officer of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), inaugurated the center in the presence of Mr. John Hadden, Chief Executive Officer of Alshaya Group, Eng. Mahmoud Sofrata, Vice President of ITIDA; Mr. Paul Morris, Chief Customer and Technology Officer; and Ms. Janset Hussein Kasht, Country Manager, Egypt.

The new center delivers a comprehensive range of offshore business services, including contact center operations, multilingual customer support, digital marketing, and IT solutions, supporting the Group’s operations while enhancing operational efficiency and enabling international expansion.

The center also provides services powered by Egyptian talent to 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa, in addition to other markets including Turkey, Kazakhstan, Central and Eastern Europe, Greece, and Cyprus, further strengthening Egypt’s position as a leading hub for digital and business services.

The launch of the center reflects Egypt’s growing position as a global destination for technology and business services, while also supporting government efforts to attract further investment in the ICT sector, particularly in global service delivery centers.

In this context, Eng. Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of ITIDA, said: “The launch of Alshaya Group’s Global Talent Center reinforces Egypt’s position as a leading hub for IT and business services, underpinned by a large talent pool with a broad range of skills across. We continue to see rising demand from global companies across technology and different sectors to scale their shared services, IT, and operational functions in Egypt, positioning the country as a key export base for digital services and an increasingly attractive destination for investment from the Gulf and beyond.”.

This milestone represents an important step in strengthening Alshaya Group’s shared services capabilities and developing outstanding Egyptian talent across both technology and operations.

John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, remarked: “We are proud to celebrate 20 years of Alshaya’s presence in Egypt, a market that has been central to our regional growth journey. Since launching our operations in 2006, we have continued to expand our footprint, bringing leading international brands and exceptional customer experiences to the Egyptian market. Today, Egypt stands as a key strategic partner in our regional expansion, and we value our collaboration with ITIDA through the Global Talent Center for Contact and IT Services in Egypt.”

Hadden noted: “The ambition, energy, and capability of Egypt’s young workforce continue to be a key source of inspiration and remain central to the Group’s long-term success. He further emphasized that the Group’s presence and expansion in Egypt, and its commitment to supporting the country’s vision for a fully integrated digital economy, are a source of great pride.”.

The Group established Alshaya Contact and Technology Services in Cairo at the end of 2024, reinforcing Egypt’s pivotal role in advancing the regional digital economy, the outsourcing industry, and IT-enabled service exports.

Building on this, Alshaya Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ITIDA during the Global Offshoring Summit in November 2025 to further strengthen cooperation across operations management, IT services, and digital capability development. The MoU also supports joint efforts in talent development, including recruitment, upskilling, and training of local professionals, enabling the Group’s continued expansion in Egypt and its ability to serve regional and international markets.

Alshaya Group plans to expand its Global Talent Center in Egypt over the next two years, creating more than 400 new job opportunities for Egyptian talent, thereby supporting career development and long-term employability in the digital services sector.