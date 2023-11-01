Cairo: iSON Xperiences, a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM), announced its recent achievement as a Major Contender in this year's "Everest Peak Matrix CXM Assessment for the EMEA region." Marking its inaugural participation in this prestigious evaluation, iSON Xperiences has solidified its position as a prominent player in the field.

Recently, iSON Xperiences signed a memorandum of understanding with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA). This strategic alliance will enable iSON Xperiences to leverage its expertise and expand its CX and BPO services, driving operational excellence as it continues to grow its portfolio of offshoring accounts from Egypt's global delivery centers.

iSON Xperiences strategically elevates operational efficiency for clients by delivering cutting-edge digital CX solutions. The company’s comprehensive suite of services encompasses conversational AI and analytics, robotic process automation, IVR integration, and more. By customizing their expertise to align with local preferences and understanding the rich mix of cultural and linguistic diversity, it empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age. Moreover, iSON Xperiences remains committed to nurturing Egypt's workforce, providing employment opportunities, and promoting skills development through its specialized training programs, ensuring impactful sourcing.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Everest Group. This acclaim marks a significant milestone in our journey,” stated Shailesh Mohan, Global Head of Sales and Executive Director at iSON Xperiences. “It is a testament to the unwavering trust that our customers, with over 500 million worldwide in 19+ countries, have placed in us over the years. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and underscores the strides we've made on our expansive and transformative journey,” he added.

"iSON Xperiences has demonstrated strong operational agility, flexible service delivery, process expertise, and ease of doing business. Not only does it have expertise in debt collection, quality management, and agent training and performance systems, iSON Xperiences, delivers a wide range of digital CX solutions, including data analytics, low-code development, automation solutions, conversational AI, and speech analytics technology. All of these factors combined have helped recognize iSON Xperiences to be positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) EMEA – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023." said Chhandak Biswas, Practice Director, Everest Group.

Amani Rabei, Chief Growth Officer at iSON Xperiences, elaborated on the company's vision, stating, “iSON Xperiences is proud to unveil the inauguration of its growth plans, which contributes to positioning Egypt as a main outsourcing destination, thanks to the government support from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), as well as the influx of foreign investment. This sets it apart in delivering high-quality and value-added services to business process outsourcing providers and their clients. Furthermore, it has been ranked first in Africa according to the Kearney 2023 Index and among the top 5 destinations in outsourcing and business services, according to a survey conducted by the Rayyan Strategic Consultant... The partnership with ITIDA represents a significant milestone for the company, demonstrating its commitment to driving digital transformation in Egypt and maximizing the potential of the talented, multilingual youth in Egypt."

iSON Xperiences' remarkable progress and major strides have captured the attention of other companies, leading to the recent acquisition of a majority stake by Verod Capital and AfricInvest. This strategic move underscores the company's ongoing journey of growth and innovation, setting the stage for a transformative partnership that leverages the strengths of all three entities. Together, they are poised to shape the future of iSON Xperiences, reinforcing its global leadership in delivering exceptional customer experiences and expanding its services in key regions.

About iSON Xperiences:

iSON Xperiences is a pioneering global leader in the field of Customer Experience Management (CXM). With a profound knowledge in transforming CX landscapes, iSON Xperiences specializes in providing modern omnichannel technologies, strategic insights, and efficient processes to enhance customer interactions and elevate Egypt's BPO services.

About Verod Capital

Verod is a premier African investment management firm specialising in private equity, focusing on high-growth businesses in Anglophone West Africa, particularly Nigeria and Ghana. The firm also operates a venture capital arm, Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures, which invests in early-stage tech-enabled businesses across the African continent, driving transformative change. Since its inception, Verod has raised over $400m and has invested in more than 30 companies.

About AfricInvest

AfricInvest is a leading pan-African investment platform active in multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, venture capital, private credit, blended finance and listed equities. Over the past quarter century, we have raised over $2bn to finance more than 200 companies at various development stages, delivering value and impact for our investors, portfolio companies, and the communities we serve. Our 100-strong team of investment experts in more than ten offices across three continents has a proven track record of providing attractive risk-adjusted returns while spurring productivity growth, creating jobs, and ultimately improving African lives through inclusive and sustainable development.