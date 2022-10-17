Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) has again received a resounding endorsement from the global Islamic finance industry by winning the ‘Best Islamic Research Firm’ Award in the 2022 Islamic Finance News (IFN) Service Providers Poll.

This is the third successive year that IsDBI is winning this award, thereby standing out among the most innovative thought leaders in the industry.

IFN noted that the ‘Best Islamic Research Firm’ award category was one of the most hotly contested awards this year, with IsDBI winning the highest number of votes against other high-profile institutions.

In his comments on the award, the Acting Director General of IsDBI, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, said: “We are pleasantly surprised to know that the Institute has won yet another endorsement from the Islamic finance industry. The award is an acknowledgment of the hard and innovative work our colleagues have done and continue to do. We are proud of our colleagues and shall endeavor to keep up the good work for the benefit of our Member Countries and the Islamic finance industry worldwide.”

IsDBI is a pioneering institution in Islamic economics and finance, with a track record of significant accomplishments in research, capacity development, and innovative knowledge solutions for sustainable development.

The Institute’s commitment to innovation and problem-solving approach has gained wide recognition, with several awards and honors received in recent years from premier award-giving organizations.

The IFN Award received by IsDBI in 2021 commended the Institute’s innovative approach to creating knowledge solutions to achieve sustainable development, while the award in 2020 underscored IsDBI’s demonstration of thought leadership and dynamism in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners of the annual IFN Service Providers Poll, now in its 17th year, are voted by the global Islamic financial industry and IFN readers to recognize the best and leading players in the industry and their contributions.

