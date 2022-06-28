The listing is on ADX Growth Market on June 29, 2022

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Invictus Investment, a subsidiary of Invictus Holding Limited and an affiliate of DAL Group, a Sudanese conglomerate and the largest private group in Sudan with an international business presence across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, will list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Growth Market on June 29, 2022, offering investors opportunity to invest in a fast growing and scalable agro-food and finished goods trading business.

Invictus Investment (Invictus) owns 100% shareholding in Invictus Trading FZE, which recorded total sales of over AED 2.9 Billion for the full year ended December 31, 2021, and over AED 1.75 Billion for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2022. It has leveraged its core competency in wheat trading to diversify into complementary grains, as well as cotton, groundnuts, meat, and a variety of other commodities and finished goods. Owing to a diverse sourcing network, Invictus has been able to expand its sourcing strategy upstream including to smallholder farmers across diverse geographies and now delivers both commodities and finished goods to clients, with a focus across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Osama Daoud Abdellatif, Chairman of DAL Group, said: “As we execute our growth strategy, we are pursuing new ways to attract potential investors who share a vision for discovering new business opportunities and developing new markets. Listing on the ADX confirms our progress and marks another milestone on our journey as we take significant strides in preparing Invictus for continued growth.”

In recent months Invictus has made several strategic advancements including adding strategic investor that will provide a significant business and market intelligence and synergy to the company. Further, Invictus is expanding its network of supplier and customer relationships across new geographies, has added new commodities and products to its business offering and continues to explore large investments in upstream and downstream assets to further expand into core value chains. This combined strategy is key to striking a balance between strengthening the company’s core competence and to generating recurring margins and high growth.

Amir D. Abdellatif, Managing Director of Invictus said: “We are excited to announce our listing on ADX, the second-largest market in the Middle East, which marks a significant landmark for Invictus and reflects our tremendous progress to date. We have built a highly scalable business model and continue to expand our business network by opening new markets and new products rapidly, while remaining aligned with the world’s changing realties that are offering new opportunities for growth”.

About Invictus

Established in 2014 through its subsidiary Invictus Trading FZE, Invictus began trading wheat in the Middle East and North Africa region. Today, the company has leveraged its core volume to diversify into complementary grains, as well as cotton, groundnuts, meat, and a variety of other commodities and finished goods. Owing to a diverse sourcing network, Invictus has been able to expand its sourcing strategy upstream including to smallholder farmers across diverse geographies and now deliver both commodities and finished goods to clients globally, with a focus across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

For more info, please visit https://invictusinvestment.ae/