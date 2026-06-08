Dubai, UAE – Casagrand HERMINA, the debut UAE development by leading real estate developer Casagrand, draws on more than 22 years of residential development experience and a portfolio of over 180 completed and ongoing projects across India.

This established track record has translated into strong investor confidence, with the development now surpassing the 50% sales milestone, reflecting demand for experienced, delivery-led developers in the UAE off-plan market.

The momentum has been further reinforced by Casagrand HERMINA being named “Off-Plan Project of the Year” at the Gulf Business Real Estate Summit & Awards 2026, marking recognition of the development’s positioning, design approach, and overall proposition within the residential market.

Luthfullah K, Director Dubai, Casagrand, said: “Surpassing the 50% sales milestone at Casagrand HERMINA is incredibly rewarding, and it is gratifying to see that legacy resonate in our first development in the UAE. It is a reflection of the trust that investors and homebuyers have placed in our vision. For more than 22 years, we have been committed to creating homes and communities that put people first. We are grateful for the confidence shown in Casagrand HERMINA and remain dedicated to delivering a waterfront community that reflects the quality, care, and customer-first approach that have earned us the trust of more than 55,000 families.”

Located at Dubai Islands, Casagrand HERMINA continues to attract sustained interest from regional and international buyers seeking long-term value in a waterfront residential destination. The sales performance reflects demand for developers with established delivery credentials, operational scale, and execution capability.

The strong performance of Casagrand HERMINA reinforces Casagrand’s long-term commitment to the UAE market. The project forms part of the company’s broader regional growth strategy, with more than 6 million sq. ft. of planned residential and mixed-use developments in the UAE over the next three years.

Investor demand continues to come from a diverse buyer base across the UAE, GCC, India, Europe, Canada, and the United States, with participation from investors prioritising long-term appreciation, product quality, and developer credibility.

Casagrand HERMINA remains on track for completion in Q2 2028, with construction progressing at pace as the project continues to take shape

For more information, visit: Casagrand UAE

About Casagrand

Founded in 2003, Casagrand is one of the leading real estate developers in India. We offer a wide range of properties, from apartments to independent villas, all equipped with lifestyle amenities. Our projects cover luxury, mid-range, and affordable categories, meeting the needs of different customers. Beyond Chennai, we’ve expanded into other major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Pune. Our international sales are driven by our office in Dubai. We focus on delivering quality homes with committed completion timelines. Our emphasis on research and delivery of a seamless living experience over the last two decades ensures customer satisfaction. We have also launched ventures in commercial real estate and industrial projects. With over 22 years of excellence, 180+ completed & ongoing projects, 88+ million square feet of living space, and 55,000+ customers, Casagrand remains dedicated to building homes that inspire.

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