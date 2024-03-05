Bahrain: Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, has concluded its 2024 Investcorp Leadership Program (ILP) in partnership with HEC Paris in France. The program was designed to foster growth and innovation, empowering young business leaders with the necessary tools to excel in their respective fields. It also offered participants the opportunity to network with a diverse group of peers, exchange knowledge, and gain invaluable experiences.

Over five days, 50 young leaders from the GCC attended interactive workshops and sessions, delving into crucial topics ranging from harnessing the potential of AI to navigating the intricacies of family businesses and disruptive business models. Through engaging discussions, attendees explored diverse perspectives and gained the practical knowledge essential for driving success in their respective fields.

Investcorp's Executive Chairman, Mohammed Alardhi, said, “Investcorp is committed to empowering young business leaders. In today's dynamic environment, the need for adaptive and forward-thinking leadership is more critical than ever. We firmly believe in the power of education and mentorship to drive positive change in our business communities."

He added: “We are proud to partner with one of the world's most prestigious institutions, HEC Paris, as the academic provider of the Investcorp Leadership Program. HEC Paris brought a wealth of experience and expertise to this program".

The Investcorp Leadership program launched in 2015 and since then, has offered Investcorp's next generation of GCC leaders a forum to learn about the changing global economy, leadership skills, and innovation in management. The program is facilitated by business management and economics thought leaders, with agendas designed by leading global academic centers. Investcorp has collaborated with seven of Europe's top ten business schools.

Founded in 1881, HEC Paris is renowned as one of the world's premier business schools, excelling in research and education in management sciences. The school has achieved top rankings in various programs by the Financial Times, including first in Europe in the European Business Schools Ranking 2023.