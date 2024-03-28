The launch marks the start of a global roll-out plan

Saudi Arabia, Riyadh – Intigral the Media arm of stc Group has announced a new partnership with Moonbug Entertainment, a subsidiary of Candle Media to launch the linear channel “Blippi & Friends” on its streaming platforms stc tv and Jawwy TV for viewers across the MENA region

Blippi & Friends, the first 24/7 linear channel named after Moonbug’s top-rated live-action pre-school brand, caters to children aged 4-8 and includes a daily segment targeted to younger pre-schoolers. The channel’s line-up features a variety of Blippi shows including Blippi Visits, Blippi Draws, and the Blippi Game Show, alongside other favourites from franchises such as Meekah, and the feature-length special Big Dino Adventure. The daily segment designed for pre-schoolers, showcases popular shows such as CoComelon, Little Angel, Arpo, and many more, encouraging co-viewing amongst siblings.

The new channel is designed to integrate seamlessly into the daily routine of family life, offering enriching, engaging, and entertaining content throughout the day. Blippi will also share bespoke messages to promote positive behaviour such as physical activity, learning about new subjects, healthy eating, and more.

“Following the successful launch of our Moonbug linear channel, which is now available in 83 countries across the globe, we are delighted to announce the launch of the brand new 24/7 Blippi & Friends channel in the Middle East and North Africa,” commented Nicolas Eglau, Managing Director EMEA, APAC & Global Distribution at Moonbug Entertainment. “Designed to enrich families and their daily routines, this channel has been curated with the local market in mind, with Blippi not only sharing bespoke messages but celebrating regional holidays and moments too. The launch of this channel marks our next step in bringing great entertainment to children across the world.”

This collaboration aligns with Intigral’s strategic focus on delivering responsible entertainment and instilling foundational values in its youngest audiences. Intigral’s streaming platforms Jawwy TV and stc tv, will be a secure entertainment and educational destination for pre-schoolers, offering educational adventures through Blippi & Friends to broaden children’s horizons and ignite their imagination.

Blippi & Friends is now available in the following countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Moonbug Entertainment:

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids’ entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

For more information on Moonbug, please visit www.moonbug.com.

About Intigral:

Intigral is the Media and Advertising arm of stc Group, and MENA’s leading provider of digital entertainment, sports, and media services via its market-leading solutions, stc tv, Jawwy TV, stc play, and Dawri Plus.

For more information, please visit www.intigral.net