Muscat – In a move that will mark a major milestone for the Sultanate of Oman’s gas sector, the Integrated Gas Company (IGC) will announce the signing of a series of Gas Purchase and Allocation Agreements with leading industrial companies during an official ceremony to be held on 2 November, 2025. The event will coincide with the nation’s celebrations of Oman’s Glorious November and the National Day on 20 November.

The new agreements will allocate over 27 million cubic meters of gas per day for an average of ten years per agreement — an amount roughly equal to the current allocation for the industrial sector, effectively doubling the total gas dedicated to national industries. This milestone represents a significant step forward in strengthening Oman’s manufacturing base and advancing economic diversification.

The gas allocations will support projects across the petrochemical, fertilizer, pharmaceutical, iron and steel, food and agriculture, power generation, cement, and mineral sectors, with total investments exceeding OMR 2 billion — reinforcing Oman’s position as a competitive and sustainable industrial hub.

IGC stated that these agreements form part of its broader strategy to ensure the optimal utilization of national gas resources and to support high-value, economically viable projects that contribute to sustainable growth and the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

About IGC:

The Integrated Gas Company SAOC (IGC), established in 2022, is Oman’s national gas aggregator, tasked with overseeing gas purchase, sales, allocation, and supply infrastructure development. Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, IGC works to deliver secure, sustainable, and strategically optimized gas solutions that empower industries, support innovation, and drive inclusive national growth.