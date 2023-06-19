Dubai - InstaShop, the leading online marketplace for supermarkets, pharmacies, pet shops and other businesses in the Middle East, announces its acquisition of GroCart, a B2B wholesale marketplace service known for its exceptional customer experience and wide product selection.

GroCart streamlines retail supply chain logistics for FMCG retailers through a user-friendly web platform. With 15,000 successful orders and partnerships with over 200 leading suppliers offering more than 5,000 products in the UAE, GroCart plans to expand its smart B2B operations across the MENA region, targeting countries with a high concentration of small shops such as Egypt.

This strategic move solidifies Instashop's commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing the convenience and accessibility of grocery shopping for customers as well as businesses. The acquisition of Grocart represents a significant milestone as InstaShop is now poised to become the go-to platform for businesses in the region looking to streamline their operations and improve their bottom line. This move will also enable InstaShop to expand further into the lucrative Traditional Trade & HORECA business, as the FMCG wholesale industry market size is USD40 billion in UAE alone. This acquisition aligns with InstaShop's mission and aggressive regional growth strategy.

“We recognize the evolving needs of businesses in today's dynamic market, and we are thrilled to announce our acquisition of GroCart. By leveraging our extensive network and cutting-edge technology, we aim to revolutionize the way companies shop, ensuring efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and a seamless experience. This alliance allows us to forge new partnerships and unlock innovative solutions for businesses, empowering them to thrive in the digital economy.” says John Tsioris, Founder and CEO of InstaShop.

Founded by Hussein Hosni and Nesma Zaghow, both of whom come from a pharmaceutical background, GroCart was established to support the transformation of the grocery market scene during the peak of COVID in 2020. The platform offers a one-stop-shop solution for wholesalers, retailers, and manufacturers in the region.

"We are excited to take GroCart to new heights alongside Instashop,“ said Nesma Zaghow, Co-Founder and COO of GroCart. “The shared vision between Instashop and Grocart is exciting, we believe that together we’ll be able to enhance our impact while pushing the boundaries of customer experience."

Hussein Hosni, Co-Founder & CEO of GroCart added, "I feel proud of what we have achieved at GroCart and I am super excited about the upcoming chapter in our story. In just 2 years, we have built a solid startup that has grown exponentially. We firmly believe that this milestone will enable Grocart to lead the grocery B2B market in UAE. Together with InstaShop, we aim to radically facilitate the way FMCG trade, financing and payments are done. Through this acquisition, Grocart will strongly benefit from InstaShops’ broad client base and strong financial position to unlock more opportunities.”



About GroCart

GroCart is a smart B2B wholesale food & grocery marketplace that makes it easy for suppliers to sell and deliver their products to small businesses like groceries and supermarkets. GroCart streamlines retail supply chain logistics for FMCG retailers through a user-friendly web platform. With 15,000 successful orders and partnerships with over 200 leading suppliers offering more than 5,000 products in the UAE, GroCart plans to expand its smart B2B operations across the MENA region, targeting countries with a high concentration of small shops such as Egypt.



W: grocart.ae

About InstaShop

InstaShop is an on-demand grocery delivery app that operates in the Middle East, specifically in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, and Lebanon. The company was founded in 2015 and has since grown to become one of the leading grocery delivery services in the region, with over 500,000 active users and partnerships with more than 1,000 supermarkets and specialty stores. InstaShop offers a wide range of products, including fresh produce, household essentials, and pet supplies, and promises fast delivery within an hour of placing an order. In 2020, InstaShop was acquired by Delivery Hero, a global food delivery company based in Germany.



W: https://instashop.com