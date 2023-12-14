Fontainebleau (France), Singapore, Abu Dhabi, San Francisco – As the need for concrete climate action intensifies during COP 28, a global and collective initiative is taking shape to address this pressing global challenge in the Middle East.

Building on the momentum of Business Schools for Climate Leadership (BS4CL), initiated by eight leading European business schools and expanded to Africa, BS4CL is now embracing a collaborative endeavor in the Middle East.

Eight distinguished PRME (Principles for Responsible Management Education) Business Schools from the Middle East, including University of Dubai, Canadian University Dubai, Zayed University, Hult International Business School, American University of Beirut, American University of Kuwait, Qatar University, and Sultan Qaboos University, proudly announced their collaboration under BS4CL Middle East cluster. This strategic alliance aims to drive climate action and sustainability in a region characterized by unique challenges.

During the COP 28 session on 5 December, each institution demonstrated their commitment to climate leadership. Contributors from diverse organizations also shared valuable insights into supporting climate initiatives, including PRME, AACSB, MEBAS, Sim Institute, Turkish Business Council and leading European and African Business Schools.

Key takeaways:

Business schools bear the responsibility to inspire and guide uncertain youth, fostering safe debate and holding businesses accountable.

Prioritising ethics is crucial amid global conflicts, particularly for a just transition to climate neutrality.

Collaboration with practitioners through research sharing can accelerate climate action. Universities should lead by example with sustainable operations, while experiential learning programmes shape the next generation of leaders.

A comprehensive approach to climate change, intersectoral collaboration for sustainable development goals, and implementing carbon literacy training across schools are essential for a holistic impact.

"As signatories of the PRME Middle East, we're excited to share the legacy of BS4CL with its third edition in the Middle East. With substantial support from accreditation bodies, educational mentors, and forward-thinking business leaders, we're creating an impactful change. Our goal is to collectively adopt and implement the Carbon Literacy programme and to equip our faculty, students, and the broader business community with in-depth carbon literacy training. This is not just about an inspirational dialog but rather the actions-based commitment to nurturing sustainable business practices to create a better future” said Dr. Yaprak Anadol, Chair PRME Chapter Middle East, UN Global Compact initiative.

The launch of BS4CL Middle East cluster aligns with the region's distinctive environmental and socio-economic landscapes. The Middle East faces unparalleled challenges exacerbated by climate change. These challenges include extreme temperatures, water scarcity, impacts on agriculture, and potential economic vulnerabilities, emphasizing the critical need for tailored solutions.

Natalia Olynec, BS4CL Founding Team member, Chief Sustainability Officer at IMD said, “Given the pressing nature of climate challenges, there is a need for cohesive and immediate action from both countries and corporations. The launch of the BS4CL Middle East cluster at COP28 signifies a crucial step toward fostering a sustainable future and driving impactful change across the region. We look forward to collaborating with business schools in the Middle East through thought leadership and alumni engagement.”

Originating in Europe, BS4CL has become an inspiration for change, uniting academic institutions in a common goal to address climate change. The success in Africa further exemplified the potential of collaborative action. The Middle East cluster seeks to carry this legacy forward, dedicating to foster climate resilience and sustainable development in the region.

INSEAD will host a BS4CL-Europe practitioners conference in Spring 2024. The conference aims to delve into innovative ways of harnessing the power of its collective community of over 450,000 alumni, to effect meaningful change in the real world.

About BS4CL

BS4CL is a unique alliance of business academic thought leaders, created in November of 2021 and made up of founding members Oxford Saïd Business School, Cambridge Judge Business School, HEC Paris, IE Business School, IESE Business School, INSEAD, International Institute for Management Development (IMD) and London Business School.

The partnering schools are driven by the urgent need to identify climate solutions that are practical, effective and timely. As proponents of change inspiring thought leadership in today’s business world, their goal is to accelerate the business community’s response to the climate crisis primarily through two strategies: shaping best practices through knowledge production in research and integrating the challenges of the climate crisis into executive training programs.

BS4CL Africa participating schools are the School of Business at the American University in Cairo, Egypt; ESCA Ecole de Management in Morocco; Gordon Institute of Business Science in South Africa; Lagos Business School in Nigeria; School of Tourism and Hospitality at Strathmore University in Kenya; Stellenbosch Business School in South Africa. Also supportive of the initiative: the Association of African Business Schools (AABS); the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) at UN Global Compact and PRME Chapter Africa.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 162 renowned Faculty members from 40 countries inspire more than 1,300 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master’s degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 10,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.

