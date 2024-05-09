Dubai: A.P. Moller - Maersk’s (Maersk) first large vessel that can run on green methanol[1] arrived in Dubai, UAE for the very first time and was welcomed by DP World at Jebel Ali. Ane Maersk underscores Maersk's ambition to achieve Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Serving the AE7 string, which connects Asia and Europe, Ane Maersk arrived in the UAE on her rotation, beginning in Hamburg in Germany and covering several ports in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Gulf countries. She will further sail to ports in China, Asia after completing cargo operations in Dubai.

"It is truly a great moment to witness the arrival of Ane Maersk at DP World, Jebel Ali. This is an important milestone for Maersk in our journey to decarbonise ocean transportation," said Christopher Cook, Managing Director, Maersk UAE, Oman and Qatar. "Ane Maersk represents our ambitions towards sustainability and innovation. We are also fully aware that we cannot bring about the green transition all by ourselves. It requires collaboration from the entire ecosystem, including our customers, our partners, the infrastructure, regulators and other stakeholders.”

“We are proud to welcome the Ane Maersk to Jebel Ali, whose arrival highlights the green shift underway in our industry. It is a flagship for sustainability that mirrors our own carbon reduction ambitions at DP World,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC. “We are committed to decarbonising global trade and are taking action to support the transition, from electrifying our terminals to using smart technology. The journey to net zero requires the involvement of every stakeholder in the supply chain, and we are proud to be working alongside dedicated partners like Maersk.”

As the biggest port in the Middle East and the 10th busiest in the world, Jebel Ali Port is a global trade hub that provides connectivity to over 180 shipping lines and access to more than 3.5 billion consumers.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art dual-fuel engine that is capable of running on green methanol, Ane Maersk is the first of the 18 large vessels ordered by Maersk that will be added to Maersk’s fleet during 2024 and 2025. The vessels in the new series have an industry-first innovative design with the bridge and accommodation placed at the very front of the vessel, allowing more cargo to be carried and reducing the consumption per container.

During Ane Maersk’s first call at Jebel Ali, Danish Consul-General in the UAE H.E. Joakim Larsen, DP World GCC CEO and Managing Director, Abdulla Bin Damithan, several top customers and partners for Maersk had the opportunity to get onboard the vessel. They got a full tour of the vessel with in-depth information about the modern engine and the new innovative design.

Vessel Facts

Built at Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea.

Length: 350 meters, breadth: 53.5 meters

Speed: 21 knots

Container capacity: 16,592 TEU (twenty-feet-equivalent units of containers)

30 Cabins along with dining room, gallery, provision stores, fire station, fitness room, medical treatment room and laundry room

Engine Facts

Main engine: HYUNDAI-MAN B&W 8G95ME-C10.5-LGIM-EGRTC, 8 cylinders, 44,187 kW

Auxiliary engines: 4 x HiMSEN H32DF-LM (3 x 9 cylinders each 4320 kW + 1 x 6 cylinders 2880 kW)

Shaft generator: Wartsila shaft generator of 4.0 MW.

Methanol fuel capacity: 16,000 m3 in two tanks beside each other, located forward of the engine room

The vessel can sail up to 23,000 nautical miles on methanol corresponding to 41,400 km (1 nautical mile = 1,8 km) when fully bunkered

The engine is a Dual Fuel type, meaning it can run on methanol as well as traditional marine fuels. The same applies to the auxiliary engines.

About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in shipping services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people worldwide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels. For more information: www.maersk.com

For DP World media enquiries, please contact:

Jack Rigby

Director Corporate Communications

jack.rigby@dpworld.com

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 108,100 employees from 161 nationalities, spanning 74 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses - Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.