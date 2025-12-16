Fontainebleau (France), Singapore, Abu Dhabi (UAE), San Francisco (US) — INSEAD, The Business School for the World, and ADGM Academy (ADGMA) — one of the region’s leading institutions for banking, finance, and public services education — have come together to mark a milestone. As ADGMA celebrates seven years of excellence in delivering world‑class education and equipping professionals with the tools to adapt to rapid market change, together they commemorated the occasion by announcing ten scholarships for UAE Nationals to attend INSEAD’s worldclass open‑enrolment executive education programmes in 2026.

The collaboration, announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, underscores the shared commitment of both institutions to developing future-ready leaders who will drive UAE’s financial and economic transformation.

ADGM Academy will nominate eligible Emirati candidates who meet INSEAD’s admission requirements. The scholarships will cover tuition fees for selected programmes, equipping participants with cutting-edge knowledge and global perspectives to thrive in an increasingly competitive economy.

Professor Mark Mortensen, Associate Dean of the INSEAD Middle East Camp says, “INSEAD has been deeply rooted in Abu Dhabi since establishing our campus here in 2007. We are proud to deepen our partnership with ADGM Academy to empower Emirati professionals with global management education. This collaboration reflects INSEAD’s long-standing commitment to contributing to the UAE’s knowledge economy and leadership development agenda. By opening access to our executive programmes, we aim to support the growth of local talent who will shape the future of the region’s financial and business landscape.”

Ali Al Mehairi, Senior Executive Director, Business Enablement, at ADGM Academy and Research Centre says: Developing Emirati talent is at the core of our mission. Having a united vision opens doors to world-class learning that will empower professionals to lead with confidence and innovation. We extend our deepest gratitude to INSEAD for their steadfast commitment and collaboration. This initiative will not only strengthen national capacity-building but also create a noticeable impact that supports the UAE’s long-term economic ambitions and positions our nation as a hub for leadership and excellence.”

The partnership marks a notable contribution to the UAE’s ongoing efforts to develop local leadership capability, strengthen the financial services ecosystem, and foster sustainable, knowledge-driven growth.

For more information on INSEAD programme details, please visit https://www.insead.edu/executive-education.