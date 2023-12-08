Aims to advance technology, reduce carbon footprint, and promote a more sustainable future

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Innovo, a fully integrated global company operating across various facets of the built environment that aims to revolutionize the construction industry through cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and innovative solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meinhardt MENA, and Schneider Electric. This strategic collaboration, signed at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), highlights all parties’ commitment to advance technology, reduce carbon footprint, and promote a more sustainable future.

The MoU was signed by Ehab Ibrahim, Regional Director, Meinhardt MENA; Raouf Ezzat, CEO, Innovo International; and Walid El-Shishtawy, Vice President, Services Gulf, Schneider Electric, in the presence of Khaled Sharbatly, Managing Director of Innovo MEP, and Ahmed Khashan, President for Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric is a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation.

Meinhardt MENA is a global multidisciplinary engineering consultancy that offers comprehensive project consultancy services.

Ehab Ibrahim, Regional Director, Meinhardt MENA said: "Our collaboration with Schneider Electric and Innovo Group represents a convergence of strategic industrial expertise to address the challenges in energy efficiency. Together, we aim to provide holistic solutions that drive sustainable practices in the UAE."

Raouf Ezzat, CEO, Innovo International, said: "Through collaborating with Schneider Electric and Meinhardt MENA, we will drive innovation in the construction industry and across the built environment in the region. We will deploy cutting-edge technologies to implement energy-efficient solutions and drive advancements in sustainable energy practices.”

Ahmed Khashan, President for Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, commented: "This collaboration aligns with Schneider Electric's unwavering dedication to advancing industrial sustainability and sustainable energy practices. By uniting with Meinhardt MENA and Innovo, we aim to bring comprehensive energy solutions that make a significant impact towards a resilient energy landscape.”



The collaboration covers a range of services including implementation of energy efficiency audits and deployment of energy-efficient technologies.

Described as a “COP of solidarity”, COP28 will facilitate partnerships and convene communities as well as the public and private sectors to drive climate action.

About Innovo

Innovo is a fully integrated business operating across all facets of the built environment; from asset-light construction, engineering and real estate development to infrastructure financing, project management and international procurement.

With a rich portfolio of successful projects and a dedicated team of professionals, Innovo strives to deliver world-class solutions to its clients across four continents.

While maintaining its reputation for exceptional customer service, Innovo is committed to introducing smart technology and innovative sustainability practices to deliver meaningful change for a more sustainable future.

For more information please visit: www.innovogroup.com