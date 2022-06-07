InMobi will be responsible for enterprise and strategic sales, account management, marketing, finance, collection, and billing in 73 countries across these regions in addition to India

InMobi to expand team in-market to drive growth for Microsoft Advertising and further the relationship with Microsoft

Dubai, UAE: InMobi, a leading provider of content, marketing, and monetization technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Microsoft Advertising to support enterprise and strategic advertisers in Southeast Asia, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. InMobi will offer marketers an integrated solution to power their campaigns built on the search and native display capabilities of Microsoft Advertising and mobile ad tech capability of InMobi’s advertising platforms.

InMobi and Microsoft have been in a strategic partnership since July 2018 to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by providing them with insights, audience, and engagement platforms for a connected world. The partnership was expanded in 2019 as InMobi added the Microsoft Advertising products and solutions to its offerings in India.

Microsoft Advertising’s EMEA and LATAM Vice President Mark Richardson said, “Microsoft Advertising are thrilled that InMobi will further expand their representation of our full suite of advertising offerings to strategic and enterprise clients in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa as part of our continuation to expand our sales and marketing efforts into this region.”

Microsoft Advertising offers advertising solutions that reach people across Microsoft properties including Bing, Microsoft News, Edge, and Outlook as well as on partner sites like AOL and Yahoo.

Microsoft Advertising’s APAC Vice President, Nick Seckold said, “Over the last 2.5 years InMobi has done a wonderful job establishing Microsoft Advertising’s Indian footprint while doubling revenue over the same period. InMobi’s extensive knowledge and expertise of the digital advertising ecosystem in India combined with their trusted client relationships has delivered significant growth despite the effects of the pandemic. InMobi’s successful track record in India has led Microsoft Advertising to extend their coverage across Southeast Asia where they will be tasked with building close relationships with advertisers and agencies to grow the business in the region.”

As part of the expansion, Rohit Dosi, General Manager, Microsoft Advertising business at InMobi, will take up additional responsibilities for growing the Microsoft Advertising business across Southeast Asia, Middle East, Turkey and African markets and leading the global relationship with Microsoft.

“The extended partnership between Microsoft Advertising and InMobi will enable marketers to deliver a unified brand experience to customers by bringing together the best of search and native display platforms across both organizations,” said Rohit Dosi. “We are positioned uniquely to bring Microsoft Advertising to marketers in Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa through our deep appreciation of marketers’ needs, a keen understanding of the markets, and a customer-obsessed team.”

InMobi will be responsible for the sales, account management, marketing, finance, collection, and billing for Microsoft Advertising customers, managed by InMobi, in India, SEA, Turkey and MEA from now onwards. The direct billing with InMobi is intended to enable a seamless and hassle-free experience to advertisers, from InMobi, as they leverage its services.

InMobi’s client Ankit Maheshwari, VP of Marketing at Angara, a leading online diamond and gemstone jeweler, said: “The InMobi team is pivotal to the success that Angara witnesses with Microsoft Advertising. Their proactive approach has time and again enhanced campaign efficiency, driven innovation, and delivered healthy returns for the brand. We are looking forward to replicating this success across multiple geographies and markets and going from strength to strength with InMobi as a partner.”

Talking about the promise of the expansion, another InMobi client, Anand Mistry, Head of Digital Marketing at Commerce Pundit shared, “In the last two years, the partnership with the InMobi team has consistently enabled us to grow business and maximize ROI for our clients on the Microsoft Advertising platform. The strategic inputs and executional excellence from InMobi have not only added value to our client’s business but also deepened Commerce Pundit’s relationship with them. The comprehensive insights shared by the InMobi team on Search, Shopping and Native Display have been pivotal in exploring and scaling our business across new locations globally. We are excited to see the partnership reach new heights in the future!”

About InMobi

InMobi is the leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help fuel growth for industries around the world. The company’s end-to-end advertising software platform, connected content and commerce experiences seeks to activate audiences, drive real connections, and diversify revenue for businesses everywhere. With deep expertise and unique reach in mobile, InMobi is a trusted and transparent technology partner for marketers, content creators and businesses of all kinds. Headquartered in Singapore, InMobi maintains a large presence in San Francisco, London and Bangalore and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai. To learn more, visit inmobi.com.

InMobi Spokesperson Profile:

Rohit Dosi, Director, Microsoft Advertising at InMobi

Rohit Dosi is the Director of the Microsoft Advertising Business at InMobi. He is responsible for P&L management, revenue growth, strategic partnerships for Microsoft Advertising business in India. With over 8 years of experience, he has previously worked at the likes of Google and Rocket Internet. Rohit is also an entrepreneur having founded LataHun - a B2B hyperlocal logistics startup. Rohit is a graduate from IIT Roorkee.

