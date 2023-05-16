INC UAE, the leading innovative design and fit-out firm in the region has just announced the completion of its new offices in Business Park, Dubai Hills. Over the years, INC has firmly established its authority in the industry after delivering remarkable office spaces for companies like Facebook, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Pfizer, and Kerzner to name a few. With a wealth of experience and insight into the world of design and fit out, the firm has now proudly completed its new innovative office design. The new office will also serve as the hub of INC Group, which was launched just over a year ago to consolidate its three subsidiary companies that include INC UAE, INC Saudi, and INC Africa.

Designed and built by INC’s in-house team, the new hub spans across a total of over 8,000 square feet, and embodies the company’s ethos of structure, transparency and confidence. Completed in just 14 weeks, the office is divided into 46 workstations, 7 closed offices, 7 meeting rooms, 1 boardroom, 3 collaboration and focus rooms, 1 executive lounge, and 1 hot desk. Within the space, employees have access to a state-of-the-art design studio, a fully equipped pantry, and a wellness room.

The Design

As a result of the design team’s collaborative work, the office houses various desk layouts, as well as modular workspaces and meeting rooms, all of which share the common features of breathtaking city views, calming greenery, and Fung Shui. The space has been organized to promote productivity and well-being as well as to inspire creativity and collaboration in the workplace by curating an environment that is harmonious, calming, and comfortable. With transparency at the heart of the company’s ethos, meeting rooms and hubs are all made of glass which also creates a modern look for the space. The choice to opt for glass walls was made to ensure the flow of natural daylight through the office, an element known to improve employee morale, productivity, and creativity. Taking into account the vision of creating a corporate-style office which is laid-back and stylistic, the colour scheme chosen for the space leans toward neutral hues which are timeless and versatile, and allow easy integration of different textures and accents essentially achieving a cohesive and sophisticated look.

Sustainability in the Workplace

As a socially responsible company, INC UAE made sure to design and build the space by incorporating not only sustainable materials but also eco-friendly amenities. The company’s new office is plastic-free and has a high-tech water filtration system for employees to use. Following the move to the new office, all employees were also gifted reusable coffee flasks made out of recycled materials. Aside from employee-focused sustainable initiatives, INC also incorporated recycled materials within the design of the space using elements like acoustic panels, carpets and vinyl flooring. Recycling bins can be found across the office to further encourage environmentally-friendly behaviour. The company also invested in an energy-saving lighting control system to reduce power wastage across the office.

Sean Nicholson, CEO of INC Group said, ‘With the launch of our new office, we wanted to create a space that not only reflects our company values and culture but also provides a comfortable and inspiring environment for our team members. I believe that our new office design in Dubai Hills does just that, with its sleek and contemporary features that encourage collaboration and productivity. This hub reflects how far we have come, and paves the way for the future of the company. We look forward to welcoming our clients in a space that has been created to fuel the team that delivers their remarkable projects.’

The new office design is just one of the many ways that INC Group is continuing to innovate and evolve in the global business landscape. With its focus on premium services such as design, interior construction, furniture supply and IT solutions, the company is well-positioned to continue delivering outstanding results for its clients in the years to come.

About INC Group:

INC Group is a leading interior design and fit-out firm providing high-end solutions for their clients via their proven, innovative systems and processes. INC Group launched in Dubai in 2008 under the name INC Solutions with 11 employees and has grown to an organization of over a 100 employees – with 60 percent of their management team being female. INC Group entered Saudi Arabia in 2019 under the name INC Saudi Arabia, which was quickly followed by their expansion into South Africa in 2021 under the name INC Africa. INC Group’s diverse portfolio of clients includes an impressive portfolio of clients such Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Coca Cola, Facebook, Amazon, Mastercard, Rolls Royce, KPMG, Majid Al Futtaim, and HSBC amongst many others.