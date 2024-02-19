Dubai, UAE: In a strategic move aimed at strengthening bi-lateral business ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Germany, IFZA, Dubai’s most dynamic free zone community, has partnered with the Bundesverband mittelständische Wirtschaft e.V (BVMW), the German Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses. As the official representative of BVMW in Dubai, IFZA will open an office in the city to support the growing number of German businesses establishing operations in Dubai.

This collaboration is a pivotal step in IFZA’s strategy to support the Dubai’s Government initiative D33 by bringing international businesses to Dubai to support the growth of the economy. With this partnership, IFZA has positioned itself as the preferred option for German businesses looking to expand and internationalise in the UAE; and focuses on facilitating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) between Germany and the UAE.



“IFZA has an impressive track-record of successfully serving the German business community, and we are thrilled to be part of BVMW’s alliance here in Dubai. Our strategic partnership with BVMW is a key component in IFZA becoming the solution for German businesses looking to expand to Dubai and beyond.



“We offer comprehensive solutions for German SMEs looking to grow their business in Dubai, and believe our partnership with BVMW speaks loudly to Dubai's position as the region’s thriving business and investment hub. We are delighted to be able to support even more German SMEs to pursue their business growth ambitions from Dubai to the world,” said Jochen Knecht, CEO at IFZA.



With at least 1,200 German companies and more than 30,000 German citizens living in the UAE, Germany has long been a critical market for IFZA, due to the thriving exchange between the two countries. Recognizing the importance of nurturing this relationship, IFZA has taken decisive steps to target new business segments in the country and recently welcomed EMAG as one of the many German companies looking to IFZA to support their own business set up in Dubai.



Commenting on IFZA’s relationship with BVMW, Christoph Ahlhaus, Chairman of BVMW, said: “Small and medium-sized businesses are strongly rooted in Germany and its regions. In order to be internationally successful, SMEs need reliable and well-founded support.”



BMVW’s office at IFZA’s premises will connect its members with the UAE market and serve as a hub for connecting German businesses with potential partners across the region.



IFZA's presence in Germany, coupled with the opening of its new dedicated office in Frankfurt later this month, positions the organisation as the go-to entity for businesses seeking seamless market entry into the UAE. The company has an established presence in Spain, Switzerland, China, and Seychelles, and additional offices are planned for Austria, the UK, India, Africa, and Latin America in the coming year.

About IFZA

IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimising the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.

Business Owners and Employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to property solutions, visa packages and training and development. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.

For details contact:

Daniel Ford

Head of Corporate Communications, IFZA

dford@ifza.com

M: +971 56 415 3075

