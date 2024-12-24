Achieved a 64% recycling rate for post-manufacturing waste, reduced water withdrawal intensity by 13%, and expanded solar energy use to 30% of facilities.

Dubai, UAE – As 2024 draws to a close, IFFCO, a multinational powerhouse headquartered in the UAE, celebrates a year defined by impactful achievements in sustainability, innovation, and global leadership. By setting ambitious goals and executing transformative initiatives, the FMCG giant is redefining industry standards for responsible practices.

In its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, IFFCO outlined its most notable accomplishments, including the rollout of its Climate Roadmap 2030, with targets under validation by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The group’s recycling rate for post-manufacturing waste climbed to 64%, a significant leap from 52% in 2022, while solid waste production dropped by 14%. A new water policy set for implementation in 2024 helped drive a 13% reduction in water withdrawal intensity. On the renewable energy front, solar panels now power 30% of IFFCO’s facilities, bolstered by the completion of five solar plants across Pakistan, Italy, and Indonesia.

Sustainable Sourcing Milestones

IFFCO continues to lead in responsible sourcing, maintaining 100% traceability of palm oil to mills and achieving 61% deforestation-free certification in alignment with NDPE IRF standards. It also reached full traceability for wheat origins and achieved 50% traceability for soy, corn, and sunflower oils. These measures underscore the company’s commitment to building a sustainable supply chain while fostering industry innovation.

Noor Oil’s Impactful Collaboration

A standout achievement this year was Noor Oil’s collaboration with BEEAH, a sustainability leader, to recycle used cooking oil into biodiesel. This initiative empowered UAE residents to contribute directly to the nation’s net-zero targets by enabling easy recycling. Each liter of used cooking oil recycled saves an impressive 1,000 liters of water. Specially designed collection containers and recycling machines at key locations simplified participation, illustrating the powerful environmental impact of collective action.

“This year has been nothing short of transformative,” said Rizwan Ahmed, Executive Director of IFFCO Group. “We’ve reached remarkable milestones across sustainability, innovation, and consumer engagement. From cutting emissions and adopting renewable energy to empowering communities to recycle cooking oil, we’re turning our vision for a greener future into reality. Collaborations like our partnership with BEEAH exemplify how individuals can become ambassadors of change. Our efforts in waste recycling, water conservation, and traceable sourcing reaffirm our dedication to sustainable growth and meaningful contributions to society.”

Recognition and Thought Leadership

IFFCO solidified its leadership in 2024 by showcasing innovations at key global events, including Gulfood Manufacturing, the Saudi Food Show, and the Future Food Forum. New product launches underscored the group’s commitment to sustainability and aligned with its ambitious environmental goals. Recognition came in the form of awards, including accolades from the ESG World Summit and GRIT Awards for the group’s contributions to the United Nations’ Zero Hunger initiative (SDG2).

Charting the Future

As the year concludes, IFFCO cements its reputation as a leader in the FMCG industry. With a relentless focus on sustainability, innovation, and community impact, the group is setting the bar high for responsible business practices and ushering in a new era of corporate accountability.

About IFFCO Group:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a leading multinational FMCG group. Its leading FMCG brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enrich the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. The company has 95 operations in 50 Countries, supported by around 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.

