Dubai, UAE: IDP Education, a leading international education services provider, officially inaugurated its combined regional and Dubai offices in Tecom. The new office, located at 'The One Tower,' was inaugurated by H.E. Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, and Tennealle O'Shannessy, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, IDP Education in presence of Dr. Naji Al Mahdi, Chief of Qualifications & Awards, KHDA.



Joining them were distinguished dignitaries from government and education sector including Professor Mohamed-Salem, President of the University of Wollongong in Dubai; Ms. Kelly Matthews, Trade Commissioner at Australian Embassy in the UAE; Ms. Gail Fernandez - Chief University Admissions Advisor at the Scholarships Office (SCO), Mr. Harmeet Pental, Chief Operating Officer, IDP Education Ltd and other IDP team members across the region. This special occasion will mark a significant milestone in IDP Education's journey and further strengthen its presence in the Middle East.



The new IDP office is adjacent to the Dubai Internet City Metro station and has been fully operational since the first week of July. The move comes in response to IDP Education's continuous growth and commitment to providing exceptional services to students and partner institutions.



Mr. Imad Chaoui, Regional Director, MEA, EU & CIS, said that this celebration will further consolidate IDP Education's position as a trusted international education provider and mark a significant milestone in its journey towards empowering students to achieve their education and career goals.



"The official grand opening of the IDP office is a momentous occasion for us. This centrally located office in Dubai will function as the main regional hub for IDP Education's operations, meeting the growing need for education services in the UAE and the broader Middle East & Africa (MEA), European Union (EU), and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) regions," Mr. Chaoui said.



Characterized by its spacious and contemporary design, the new office is equipped with cutting-edge technology and resources. This enables IDP Education to elevate the delivery of support and services to its expanding network of students, parents, and educational institutions.



“By relocating the office, IDP Education reinforces its dedication to creating an improved working environment for its highly valued employees. The new office layout aims to consolidate IDP Education's Student Placement operations, IELTS testing, and regional office into a unified space to foster collaboration and creativity, and facilitate ongoing growth,” stated Ms. Rashi Bhattacharya, Area Director for the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Turkey & Kazakhstan.



For over 50 years, IDP Education has provided unrivalled international education services, including personalized student services, guiding prospective students in selecting the right university, assisting with application support, and more.



"IDP Education is delighted to embrace this new chapter and looks forward to welcoming students, IELTS test takers, and other stakeholders to our new office location. The organization remains dedicated to supporting students' aspirations, facilitating their global education goals, and connecting them to the careers of their choice," added Ms. Bhattacharya.



IDP Education invites all stakeholders, partners, and members of the community to its new offices as it commemorates this exciting new phase of growth and reinforces its commitment to excellence in education services.



“Furthermore, the new office not only enhances the working environment, but also showcases IDP Education's steadfast dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility. By being conveniently connected to the metro, the company actively encourages eco-conscious commuting practices and greener transportation options. These efforts contribute to a cleaner and more environmentally friendly setting," Ms. Bhattacharya concluded.



About IDP Education:

IDP Education is a global leader in international student placement and education services. As an Australian listed company, we have operations in 57 countries and our websites attract 100 million visits a year. IDP has over 190 offices across the world that help to create pathways for students to study in their desired college or university abroad. Through our vast network and expertise of staff resources, IDP has placed over 500,000 students in quality institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States of America, Canada, and New Zealand. As part of a continuing mission to simplify the university admissions process, IDP’s user-friendly ‘IDP Fastlane’ app provides students and parents with immediate feedback on their eligibility for university admission. Through the app, users can enter their qualifications and receive instant updates on their chances of securing admission, ensuring a streamlined and transparent application experience. IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge English Language Assessment. Since its launch in 1989, IELTS has become the world’s most popular English language proficiency test. For further information, please log on to our website https://www.idp.com/uae/