ICD Brookfield Place, the region’s premier lifestyle and business address in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre, proudly introduces Sky Suites an exclusive collection of eleven fitted and furnished private offices located on level 50, poised to redefine the workplace experience.

Scheduled for completion in April 2024, the Sky Suites offer a distinctive experience for businesses seeking an elevated office environment. These meticulously designed offices offer businesses a functional workspace and an environment that exudes luxury and exclusivity.

Building on the success of The Suites on levels 29, 30, and 31 of ICD Brookfield Place, The Sky Suites represent a commitment to delivering an elevated product setting a new benchmark for workplace hospitality. Designed by leading architects Marmol Radziner and Associates (MRA), the spaces are exquisitely finished and promise an exceptional environment. Each suite, spanning 900 to 1,200 square feet include six to nine workstations, a private meeting room, private internal office and pantry. Tenants of the Sky Suites will benefit from exclusive access to a communal lounge on Level 50 offering breathtaking 360-degree city views.

Rob Devereux, CEO of Brookfield Properties Middle East said "We are thrilled to launch the Sky Suites, the most remarkable office spaces in the region, offering businesses an unmatched level of exclusivity, privacy, and sophistication in their workplace environment. Those who work here will benefit from exclusive access to level 51 & 52 which promises to deliver a world-class hospitality ecosystem. The Sky Suites is set to redefine how the workplace can feel and function.”