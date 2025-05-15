Dubai, UAE: The International Code Council (ICC) is set to participate in Oman Design & Build Week (ODBW), taking place from May 19–21 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Center in Muscat. Recognized as a leading platform for professionals in construction, design, and real estate, ODBW offers valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange and industry collaboration.

Representing the ICC, Mohammed Amer, Managing Director – ICC MENA, will deliver a presentation focused on how building codes serve as a safety-first foundation for enabling the adoption of innovative and modern construction methods. The session will highlight the importance of robust regulatory frameworks in supporting technological advancement while ensuring safety and performance remain central to the built environment.

Amer will also join a panel discussion on Sustainability in Construction, where he will share his insights on how modern building codes, innovative practices, and sustainable design standards can drive more environmentally responsible and energy-efficient development.

Speaking about ICC’s involvement, Amer said, “It’s an honor to support Oman’s vision for safe, sustainable, and innovative building practices. By collaborating on the development of local building codes, we’re helping ensure a resilient and forward-thinking construction industry.”

This participation builds on ICC’s agreement with Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP), signed last year to enhance building safety and construction standards across the Sultanate, through the development of the Oman Building Code (OBC), five specialty codes and a range of user tools including training and credentialing. As part of this initiative, ICC will be conducting training online and in Muscat throughout 2025. Its involvement in Oman Design & Build Week reflects a continued commitment to supporting Oman’s evolving construction industry, where safety, innovation, and sustainability remain key priorities.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

