Cairo, Egypt: – Through a long-term collaboration, IBM has partnered with FABMisr, one of the largest banks in Egypt, to employ IBM's Cloud Pak solutions to facilitate the bank’s revolutionary digital transformation journey. The collaboration focused on transforming FABMisr’s business processes and overall customer experience, delivering unparalleled reliability, security, and speed to their clients.



Leveraging AI software with IBM Cloud Pak for Integration and IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation built on Red Hat OpenShift, FABMisr has unlocked a world of digital innovation. These comprehensive platforms provide seamless integration and AI-powered automation capabilities that accelerate digital transformation.

Recognizing the need to embrace a customer-centric approach, FABMisr has transitioned their banking model and operations to meet the evolving demands of the modern world. With a relentless focus on enhancing return on investment (ROI) and exploring new revenue streams, FABMisr has taken a bold step forward, guided by the expertise of IBM.

Harnessing the power of AI, IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation equipped FABMisr with a robust toolkit for automation. This advanced solution ensured regulatory compliance and enabled FABMisr to enhance their operational efficiency and elevate their customer experience to extraordinary new heights.

“We are thrilled to be part of FABMisr's commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and helping them realize their goals. With the ever-changing needs of clients, enterprises need to remodel their operational workflows to accommodate such demands. AI-powered solution systems help us to make better decisions and build agile operational processes that offer unmatched reliability. With IBM's AI, that is carefully curated to empower financial institutions with solutions to upgrade business processes, streamline workloads and optimize resources, FABMisr now enjoys unparalleled adaptability to changing business needs.” Said Marwa Abbas, General Manager, IBM Egypt

Shaarawy Mohamed, FABMisr’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “At FABMisr, our passion is unyielding when it comes to delivering excellence to our customers, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the evolving needs and expectations of our clients. Through this pivotal partnership, IBM's cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise empower us to harness the full potential of AI and digital innovation. Their digital solutions are integral to our strategy, enabling us to deliver a banking experience that is both transformative and tailored to the modern consumer. Together with IBM, we are setting new standards in the banking sector and shaping the future of banking in Egypt.”

Through the integration capabilities of IBM Cloud Pak for Integration built on Red Hat OpenShift, FABMisr is equipped with the vital tools to connect their enterprise applications swiftly. Seamlessly developing, deploying, and managing APIs, while ensuring secure API traffic and adopting an event-based architecture, FABMisr is at the forefront of innovation.

The collaboration between FABMisr and IBM represents a significant milestone in the banking industry, showcasing the capabilities of digital transformation. These joint efforts are redefining the future of banking in Egypt, setting new standards of excellence, and inspiring other financial institutions to embark on their own transformative journeys.

-Ends-

About IBM:

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. For more information please visit www.ibm.com

About FABMisr:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 63 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit http://www.fabmisr.com.eg