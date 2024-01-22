Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: IBM (NYSE: IBM), a leading provider of global hybrid cloud, AI and consulting expertise, announced today the inauguration of its regional headquarters in Riyadh.

The launch of the regional headquarters expands IBM’s presence in the Kingdom and reiterates the company’s commitment to accelerating Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. Since IBM established its presence in Saudi Arabia in 1947, the company has worked side-by-side with government and enterprise sectors in the Kingdom on multiple projects of national and economic importance, while investing in talent development and defining the skills needed to support the country’s development agenda.

The Ministry of Investment hosted IBM executives on November 30, 2023, and presented the company with the regional headquarters license. The meeting was attended by a range of dignitaries and government officials including His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment; Arvind Krishna, IBM’s Chairman and CEO.

“IBM’s decision to establish their regional headquarters in Riyadh is testament to Saudi Arabia’s success in developing a conducive business environment & ecosystem that complements our world-class ICT infrastructure. These investments are key to enabling innovators in the industry to thrive. By deepening the presence of leading executives, this sector will play an important role as we strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in the global digital transition” said His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia.

“Today, we are reinforcing our longstanding commitment to the Kingdom as we inaugurate our regional headquarters in Riyadh,” said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM. “Transformative technologies like hybrid cloud and AI are instrumental in solving the most pressing challenges. IBM is helping clients in Saudi Arabia and around the globe reshape their business models and leverage these technologies to increase productivity and drive innovation.”

IBM’s regional headquarters in Riyadh will consolidate the company’s ongoing efforts to bolster the Kingdom’s tech prospects. In recent years, IBM has worked with government, businesses and partners to help enhance the Kingdom’s tech landscape, including the local digital infrastructure, tech ecosystem and Saudi talent. This will extend IBM’s footprint in the Kingdom and the wider region, with the goal of spurring more transformation and innovation.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications, airline, and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to effect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About the Ministry of Investment

The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 economic development and diversification plan is unlocking new investment opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy.

Through a network of representative offices across the world, MISA partners with businesses of all scales and sizes—from startups to blue-chip multinationals—to help make investing in Saudi Arabia as simple as possible. MISA also plays a leading role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment by facilitating investment data across regions and sectors, creating investment incentives, spearheading business reforms and opening up investment opportunities.

For more information on MISA, please visit the website or connect with #MISA on Twitter @MISA and LinkedIn.

About Invest Saudi

Overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), Invest Saudi is the Kingdom’s investment attraction and promotion entity charged with communicating and facilitating investment opportunities.

Invest Saudi is the primary point of contact for foreign investors seeking information and assistance before, during and after their entry into Saudi Arabia. It is committed to working in partnership with potential and current investors to make their investment journey a seamless experience.

For more information on Invest Saudi, please visit the website or connect with #InvestSaudi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

