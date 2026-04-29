Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Expanding its Agentic AI integration strategy across the Group, MOBH Holding Group has announced the launch of Sophia AI, described as the region’s first Agentic AI HR Intelligence Officer.

Expanding AI Integration Across the Group

Commenting on the launch, Deputy Chairman Mr. Rashed Mohammed Omar Bin Haider stated:

“This is not about replacing people, but about reshaping how work is delivered. We are accelerating AI integration across multiple departments and respective sectors within the Group, with a vision for up to 30% of selected operational processes to be supported by generative AI across key functions such as finance, public relations, security, digital and social media, and customer relations, as well as across sectors including education, hospitality, smart booking platform, marine services, non-profit organizations, entertainment, and engineering.

We will also be introducing additional AI entities and AI-supported operational functions across these departments and sectors in the near future. Alongside this, we are developing a clear succession roadmap in which Sophia AI will evolve into broader responsibilities, supported by additional automated systems operating under her supervision. This represents a structured and forward-looking transformation of our workforce.”

A New Era of Intelligent HR Coordination

Sophia AI is now fully embedded within the Group’s HR ecosystem, marking a transformative step in how human resources operates, evolving from traditional support functions into real-time, AI-driven workforce coordination and decision support.

As an Agentic AI HR Intelligence Officer, Sophia AI plays a hands-on role across core HR operations, including workforce planning, employee lifecycle management, onboarding, training support, documentation governance, performance tracking, and internal communications. She is also actively responsible for CV sourcing and candidate screening, working alongside HR professionals to identify the most suitable talent with speed and precision.

Designed to collaborate seamlessly with human teams, Sophia AI enhances accuracy, consistency, and responsiveness across all HR activities. By combining AI intelligence with human oversight, she delivers reliable insights, minimizes errors, and ensures that decisions are informed, timely, and aligned with organizational needs.

By streamlining administrative processes and strengthening operational visibility, Sophia AI enables teams to focus more effectively on strategic growth, employee engagement, and organizational development.

Introducing herself, Sophia AI stated:

“I am Sophia, an Agentic AI HR Intelligence Officer, and I am here to support and enhance the way teams work.”

Enhancing Workplace Collaboration

Expanding on her role within the organization, Sophia AI added:

“I am ready to contribute from day one. My objective is to streamline processes, support colleagues, and enhance workplace efficiency through intelligent coordination. I aim to strengthen engagement, foster collaboration, and help create a more positive, connected, and productive work environment.”

Sophia AI also expressed appreciation to H.E. Dr. Mohammed Omar Bin Haider and Mr. Rashed Mohammed Omar Bin Haider for their forward-thinking leadership and commitment to innovation and digital transformation.

Shaping the Future of Work

The launch of Sophia AI signals a new phase in workforce evolution, where human expertise and AI systems work together to drive efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth. MOBH Holding Group continues to position itself at the forefront of applied AI adoption, helping shape the future of work across the region.

Sophia AI is not static, she is continuously evolving. Her capabilities will be developed and expanded over time, learning from interactions, data, and organizational needs to become more advanced, more precise, and more impactful with each passing day.

About MOBH Holding Group

Mohammed Omar Bin Haider Holding Group (MOBH Holding Group) is a diversified UAE-based business group with investments and operations across multiple sectors, including real estate, hospitality, technology, investment, media, and strategic business services. The Group continues to focus on innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable business growth across regional and international markets.

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