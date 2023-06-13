Six startups to develop proof of concepts with partners including Cars24, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Aldar, and Thales

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, today announces the winners of The Outliers Program, which gives founders worldwide the opportunity to build proof of concepts (POCs) alongside major reputable organizations.

Participating startups have been recognized for their innovative solutions in various challenges set by Hub71’s strategic partners as part of The Outliers. Telr won the challenge by Cars24 to create a virtual and seamless customer experience for buying used cars, while Abstractive Health won the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s challenge by implementing smart tools to enhance the patient experience. Tagspace and Shaffra won The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s challenge by deploying Web3 technologies to gain real-time insights into tourist behavior. Meanwhile, Hub71 startup Archireef offered Aldar a sustainable solution to enhance Abu Dhabi's urban architecture, and AstraUTM won the Thales challenge by developing a data fusion module for low airspace management & security applications.

406 startups participated in The Outliers. The winning startups were successful for the companies’ ability to implement innovative products and services that can have a positive impact on the way corporates, government and broader industries operate.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Deputy CEO of Hub71, said: “The Outliers program enables idea generation and meaningful collaboration between tech startups and industry leaders seeking to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge. The winning startups delivered exceptional products and services that are set to impact multiple sectors and contribute substantially to the founders’ businesses. We are proud to play a role in the success of each startup and congratulate the founders on their achievements.”

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

Media contacts:

Arvin Rivera, TechHubEdelman@Edelman.com