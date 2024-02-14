Abu Dhabi, UAE – Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, and Stride Ventures, a globally prominent venture debt fund, have partnered to drive innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and support the growth of startups in Abu Dhabi. Through this partnership, Hub71 will leverage Stride Ventures' expertise, to provide startups with access to capital and mentorship opportunities required to scale their ventures to new heights. In parallel, Stride Ventures will be a valuable capital partner for Hub71, offering alternative financial solutions and support through venture debt, which complements traditional equity funding. Stride Ventures will also provide comprehensive mentorship programs, offering startups with the guidance they need to navigate the complexities of business expansion.

Hub71 and Stride Ventures will work together to identify global startups operating across sectors of economic importance, to set up their operations in Abu Dhabi. Through a shared commitment to support startup growth and accelerate innovation, the partnership will aim to attract global startup talent and solidify the UAE's position on the world stage as the destination of choice for entrepreneurs and innovators.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: "Our partnership with Stride Ventures is important towards growing our capital ecosystem through providing resources and access to investments that startups can leverage to scale globally. Working with Stride Ventures will unlock new potential in the region, aligning with our goals to position Abu Dhabi at the forefront of global innovation and entrepreneurial growth.”

Ishpreet Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner of Stride Ventures, added, "We are excited about this collaboration with Hub71, which aligns perfectly with our mission to support high-potential startups. The UAE's tech ecosystem is brimming with potential, and together with Hub71, we aim to fuel the growth of innovative companies, providing them with the financial resources and guidance they need."

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

About Stride Ventures:

Stride Ventures is a leading venture debt fund dedicated to supporting innovative startups and businesses in their growth journey. With a focus on providing timely and flexible debt financing solutions, Stride Ventures empowers entrepreneurs to scale their operations and achieve their vision.

