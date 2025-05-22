Tashkent, Uzbekistan: Today at the 4th Huawei Innovative Data Storage Summit, Huawei introduced its new AI Data Lake Solution, designed to help industries implement artificial intelligence more effectively. The announcement came during a keynote address titled "Data Awakening, Accelerating Intelligence with AI-Ready Data Infrastructure," delivered by Yuan Yuan, Vice President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line.

While digital transformation has evolved over decades and brought sweeping change, one thing remains constant: the critical importance of data. This was highlighted in Yuan's speech: "To be Al-ready, get data-ready. The continuous deepening of industry digitalization is a process of transforming data into information and knowledge."

The AI Data Lake Solution integrates four main components—data storage, data management, resource management, and AI toolchain—to help deliver AI corpus data and improve model training and inference capabilities.

In his address, Yuan provided details about the products and technologies that are part of the Data Lake solution:

Data storage: continuous innovation in performance, capacity, and resilience

Accelerated AI model training and inference: The Huawei OceanStor A series high-performance AI storage delivers exceptional performance. For instance, it enabled the AI technologies developer iFLYTEK, among others, to significantly boost cluster training efficiency. Its advanced inference acceleration technology enhances inference performance, reduces latency, and elevates the application user experience, accelerating the deployment of large-model inference applications in production environments.

Efficient storage of mass AI data: The OceanStor Pacific All-Flash Scale-Out Storage offers a high-capacity density of 4 PB/2 U and ultra-low power consumption of 0.25 W/TB. Designed to manage exabyte-scale data with ease, it is well-suited for data-intensive workloads across education, scientific research, medical imaging, and media.

AI corpus and vector database backup: Huawei's OceanProtect Backup Storage provides 10 times higher backup performance than other mainstream options and boasts 99.99% ransomware attack detection accuracy, safeguarding key data of training corpus and vector databases in fields like oil and gas and MSPs.

Data management: data visibility, manageability, and mobility across regions

Huawei's Data Center Management (DME) platform incorporates the Omni-Dataverse to help reduce data silos across geographically distributed data centers. Its data retrieval system can process over 100 billion files in seconds, helping organizations access and utilize their data more efficiently.

Resource management: pooling of diverse xPUs and intelligent scheduling of AI resources

The Datacenter Virtualization Solution (DCS) platform uses virtualization and container technologies to provide xPU resource pooling and scheduling, helping to improve resource utilization. The DataMaster in DME offers AI-powered operations and maintenance with AI Copilot, including features such as Q&A, O&M assistance, and inspection tools to support IT operations.

With the full arrival of the intelligent era, data has become the core resource driving the development of artificial intelligence. Shahin Hashim, Associate Research Director at IDC pointed out, “In the AI era, building ultra scalable, efficient and sustainable data infrastructure is crucial, and the key lies in achieving performance at scale, frictionless data mobility, strong governance, and resilience by design.”

Addressing enterprises' critical data storage demands in the AI era, Jun Liu, Vice President of All-Flash Storage Domain, Huawei Data Storage Product Line delivered a keynote speech and unveiled the next-generation OceanStor Dorado converged all-flash storage. This innovative solution is designed to accelerate enterprise digital and intelligent transformation through converged, resilient, and intelligent all-flash storage capabilities.

With emerging technology trends like AI, new security threats such as ransomware attacks have also surfaced. Yahya Kassab, General Manager - KSA, Gulf & Pakistan, Commvault, stated: "Business-critical IT data infrastructure must demonstrate greater resilience against potential security threats. Commvault and Huawei OceanProtect have built a joint solution that comprehensively safeguards data security and reliability through backup, ransomware detection, encryption, and other technologies."

