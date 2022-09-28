Amman, Jordan: In the presence of H.E. Khairy Amr, the Minister of Investment and under the patronage of the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, yesterday, Huawei launched public cloud services in Jordan and initiated a start-up program to support SMEs with advanced cloud services and communication platforms in partnership with international venture capitalists.

Huawei Cloud target is to build the cloud foundation for an intelligent world. It is currently the fastest-growing cloud services provider in the world, operating 65 Availability Zones in 27 Regions. It has attracted more than 3.02 million developers, 28,000 consulting partners, 9,000 technical partners, 19 data centers, and released more than 250 cloud services, 210+ solutions, and 7,400 KooGallery products five years since launch.

Huawei provide a broad range of ICT capabilities to help all industries go digital. Together with ecosystem partners, the company provides innovative technologies, products, and solutions that help customers build open, secure, and sustainable digital platforms.

Over the past three decades, Huawei has built more than 1,500 networks in partnership with carriers around the world, and helped millions of enterprises with their digital transformation. During this time, Huawei has connected over three billion people around the world and maintained a solid track record in security.

With digital transformation picking up pace, cyber security will become a cornerstone of the future digital world. Business success will not be achieved without security, trustworthiness, and privacy protection. Huawei says it continues to place cyber security and privacy protection as a top priority, and reiterates commitment to communicating and cooperating with all stakeholders in an open, transparent, and responsible manner so that all can jointly improve cyber security and privacy protection capabilities and address the challenges through technological innovation, knowledge sharing, standards development, verification, and other measures.

Over 70 cyber security certifications were awarded to Huawei, giving customers internationally recognized security assurances. To date, the company have submitted over 65,000 standards contributions in more than 200 standards organizations. Huawei 5G base station was the first to pass the NESAS/SCAS 2.0 evaluation in the industry.

Huawei believe collaboration leads to shared success. Through ongoing technological innovation, it explores how digital technology can better integrate with business scenarios and industry know-how to address critical business challenges, as well as how to jointly foster an open industry ecosystem with partners and drive shared success.

As a global leading ICT solution provider, Huawei advocates for an open, shared, ICT talent ecosystem that benefits all parties. The company continues to invest in ICT talent development in Jordan and the wider Arab World. Through Seeds for the Future CSR initiative, Huawei ICT Competition, and many others, the company promote collaborations between public and private sector entities, educators, and technology companies to develop talent. In the Middle East, Huawei has set up 167 Huawei ICT Academies, and more than 3,500 students have participated in the flagship program Seeds for the Future, while over 40,000 students have obtained Huawei certification. Overall, we have trained over 120,000 ICT talents for the Middle East. These initiatives equip the youth with the necessary skills required to contribute to their countries’ digital transformation, socio-economic development and national plans and visions.

Globally, countries are racing to develop their telecommunications capabilities, specifically in 5G because of its fundamental importance to socio-economic development. Huawei calls for fair competition and just business environment in 5G business based on technological neutrality approach that considers only the key factors such advanced innovations, best practices, cost, compatibility, profound expertise in global markets. These factors drive ICT markets competitiveness and empower the way forward to complete the final rounds of the digital transformation journey and building the knowledge based sustainable digital economies.

-Ends-