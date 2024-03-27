Bahrain: HSBC Bahrain was voted market leader for trade finance in the country for the sixth consecutive year in Euromoney’s Trade Finance Survey 2024. HSBC was also voted best bank for trade finance across the Middle East.

HSBC ranked first globally with 52 first-place rankings which are split into 28 market leader and 24 best service awards across all regions. The rankings represent the views of thousands of business customers on their preference for trade finance in the region.

Joseph Ghorayeb, CEO of HSBC in Bahrain said: “HSBC Trade Services are at the heart of our strategic priorities and have opened up opportunities for customers to grow their business across borders since the bank’s inception. We are investing in technologies to ensure secure and streamlined transactions for our customers and will continue to improve on service delivery for the best customer experience.”

HSBC continues to apply its expertise in global trade finance to support the changing requirements of corporates and institutions in the Bahrain market through structured trade solutions such as supply chain finance to optimise customers’ working capital and by providing a full suite of sustainability propositions within the customer’s working capital realm.

“The award is testament to the confidence our customers place in us and to the deep relationships we have in this market,” said Cheryl Menezes, Country Head of Global Trade and Receivable Finance in Bahrain. “We are very grateful to our clients, they can be assured of our commitment to deliver excellent service and bespoke trade solutions that meet their needs” she added.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom.