Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based developer HRE Development is participating in the 76th FIABCI World Real Estate Congress in Vienna, joining leading real estate professionals, investors, and decision makers from around the world to boost dialogue, explore cross-border partnerships, and present Dubai's evolving real estate landscape on a global stage.

Chairman Mohamed Adib Hijazi, a FIABCI Gold Member, is representing the company at this year's Congress, using the platform to strengthen international relationships, deepen investor engagement, and reaffirm Dubai's position as a premier destination for real estate investment.

Central to HRE Development's presence in Vienna is the international launch of Sakura Gardens, the company's flagship community and a key milestone in its strategy to expand global visibility.

Inspired by Japanese design principles and built around wellness, nature, and pedestrian-first living, Sakura Gardens spans 49,000 square metres, with 50% of the site dedicated to green landscape. The community features more than 50 amenities, smart sustainability infrastructure, and a resort-style environment, all qualities that earned it the 'Iconic Design of the Year' award at the Design Middle East Awards 2025.

"Dubai has become one of the world’s most resilient and innovative real estate markets, attracting growing interest from international investors seeking quality, stability, and long-term opportunity. FIABCI provides an ideal environment to strengthen global relationships and highlight the value proposition emerging from the UAE," said Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman of HRE Development.

“Showcasing Sakura Gardens in Vienna reflects our commitment to building communities that prioritise wellness, nature, and purposeful design. As we expand our international footprint, our focus remains on delivering developments that create long‑term value and reinforce HRE Development’s position as a pioneering developer.”

As an official FIABCI partner, HRE Development continues to deepen its engagement with the international real estate community.

The company's presence in Vienna reflects a vision of building globally recognised communities while contributing to Dubai's reputation as a benchmark for innovation, quality, and sustainable urban development, backed by more than 30 years of construction expertise, over 350 delivered projects, and a consistent record of early handovers and award-winning quality.