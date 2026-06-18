JAZAN, Saudi Arabia: Al-Futtaim BYD Saudi Arabia, the official distributor of BYD in the Kingdom, has announced the opening of its new showroom in Jazan, reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, bringing its new energy vehicle portfolio closer to customers and meeting demand throughout the Kingdom.

Spanning 4,000 sqm, the new Jazan showroom offers customers comprehensive brand experience, including vehicle displays, test drives, aftersales services, financing solutions and insurance support.

Commenting on the launch, Jerome Saigot, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim BYD Saudi Arabia, said: The opening of our new Jazan showroom marks another important milestone in Al-Futtaim BYD Saudi Arabia’s journey to accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility across the Kingdom. As demand for New Energy Vehicles continues to grow, we remain committed to expanding access to BYD’s advanced technologies and customer experience. Jazan marks our ninth showroom in Saudi Arabia and represents another important milestone in our growth journey. From operating just three showrooms in 2025, we are on track to expand our network fivefold by the end of 2026, underscoring our long-term commitment to the Kingdom, our confidence in its dynamic growth trajectory, and our support for Saudi Vision 2030’s sustainability ambitions.

Visitors attending the showroom opening ceremony had the opportunity to explore BYD’s full lineup of electric vehicles and Super Hybrid models, including the recently launched BYD Ti 7 Super Hybrid. The showcase highlighted the breadth of the brand’s new energy vehicle offering and its commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions tailored to the evolving needs of customers in Saudi Arabia.

The new showroom forms part of Al-Futtaim BYD Saudi Arabia’s broader retail expansion strategy, aimed at improving customer access to new energy vehicles and supporting the Kingdom’s transition toward more sustainable mobility.

The opening of the Jazan showroom also builds on a series of recent developments for the brand in Saudi Arabia, including the introduction of new vehicle models and the continued expansion of its retail and service network. Customers are offered the opportunity to discover BYD’s latest technologies, explore the growing portfolio of new energy vehicles, and experience the brand’s customer-focused approach to sustainable mobility.