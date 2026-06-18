Riyadh – King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), the developer and operator of the Kingdom’s premier business and lifestyle destination, and Osool Integrated Real Estate Company, a leading real estate investment and asset management company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore investment in real estate development and operations opportunities in KAFD.

Through this strategic MoU, both parties will work together to identify and execute potential investment opportunities across KAFD’s portfolio of development projects, leveraging Osool’s expertise alongside KAFD’s established real estate development capability and position as Saudi Arabia’s leading business and lifestyle destination.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to supporting Riyadh’s continued growth as a global business, investment, and lifestyle hub, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. It also highlights the growing role of institutional investment and private-sector partnerships in enabling the next generation of integrated urban destinations across the Kingdom.

Osool brings a strong track record in real estate investment and asset management, supported by a diversified portfolio exceeding 1.2 million square meters across commercial, retail, residential, hospitality, and mixed-use assets. Through its investment-driven approach and operational expertise, Osool focuses on creating long-term value, enhancing asset performance, and developing integrated destinations that contribute to quality of life, urban growth, and economic development across the Kingdom.

KAFD is increasingly positioned to address Riyadh’s growing demand for prime commercial and residential real estate, which continues to outpace supply. The district today is home to over 140 companies, including 25 regional headquarters, and demand for space continues to grow. With its established infrastructure and capacity for future expansion, KAFD is the focal point of that demand. The MoU introduces a specialized investment partner to help advance that potential and is a further reflection of growing institutional investor and private sector confidence in KAFD as a long-term investment destination.

KAFD DMC Managing Director, John Pagano, highlighted what the agreement means for KAFD’s next phase of growth, noting: “KAFD is at an exciting point in its evolution. It has become central to the Saudi Vision 2030 story as one of the region’s fastest-growing business and lifestyle destinations. We have built a destination that many of the world’s leading businesses are proud to call home. As KAFD enters its next phase of development, we are seeing increasing interest from institutional capital seeking exposure to Riyadh’s growth story. Saudi Arabia is expected to see its population grow significantly, creating notable demand for integrated urban environments like KAFD, which is committed to continued growth in commercial, residential, hospitality, and retail offerings across the district. We look forward to working with Osool to explore opportunities that support KAFD’s expansion and long-term growth.”

Feras AlBanyan, CEO of Osool Integrated Real Estate Company, said: “Osool was established with a clear ambition: to create lasting value from one of the Kingdom’s most important real estate portfolios while supporting Saudi Arabia’s long-term economic and urban development goals. Today, we are building an integrated real estate investment and operating platform that combines institutional capital, asset management expertise, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships to unlock value at scale. This agreement reflects our confidence in the future of Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector and our commitment to contributing to the creation of sustainable, high-performing destinations that deliver economic impact, strengthen communities, and generate long-term value. We look forward to working closely with KAFD Development and Management Company to explore opportunities that support this shared vision and contribute to the continued growth and success of one of the Kingdom’s most prominent destinations.”

The signing follows KAFD's recent SAR 12 billion Murabaha facility and further broadens the district’s base of private-sector capital. The MoU is non-binding and subject to further exploration ahead of execution.

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in an integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Today, KAFD hosts over 140 corporate tenants, including 25 regional headquarters.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical 15-minute city, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

For further details about KAFD, please visit www.kafd.sa

About Osool

Osool Integrated Real Estate is a Saudi real estate investment and asset management company established in 2022. The company manages a diversified portfolio valued at more than SAR 43 billion, comprising over 1.2 million square meters of commercial, retail, residential, hospitality, and mixed-use assets across the Kingdom.

Through the strategic management and operation of these assets, Osool delivers integrated destinations that serve businesses, residents, tenants, and visitors while contributing to quality of life, urban development, and economic growth.

Guided by an investment-driven approach and strong operational expertise, Osool is focused on maximizing long-term asset value through operational excellence, strategic partnerships, and sustainable growth. The company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted real estate investor and asset manager, supporting the development of future-ready destinations aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

For further details about Osool, please visit www.osoolre.com