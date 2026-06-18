Abu Dhabi: Khalifa University of Science and Technology has advanced 30 places in the QS World University Rankings 2027, rising to 147th globally and becoming the first university in the UAE to enter the world's top 150.

The milestone reflects the university's continued rise in global academic standing and the growing impact of its research, innovation, and international engagement.

A key driver of the university's improved performance was its continued strength in research impact. Khalifa University ranked 87th worldwide in Citations per Faculty, placing it among the world's top 100 universities and first in the UAE, underscoring the global influence of its scientific contributions.

Khalifa University also maintains an exceptional international outlook, ranking 12th worldwide for International Faculty, reflecting its success in attracting and retaining distinguished academic talent from around the world.

His Excellency Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said: “Entering the world's top 150 overall, and ranking 87th worldwide for research citations, reflects a deliberate choice to ensure the discoveries made in our laboratories reach scientists, industries, and institutions around the world. From Abu Dhabi to the global scientific community, Khalifa University is, by design, a catalyst for economic development, and today's ranking affirms our position as one of the region's leading engines of research and innovation, making a sustained contribution to the UAE's long-term strategic ambitions.”

Khalifa University’s rankings underscore its growing academic reputation and global impact. The university ranks among the top nationally in Academic Reputation, Sustainability, and International Research Network, reflecting growing recognition of its research excellence, educational quality, and international collaborations. Advancements in the International Students and Faculty-to-Student Ratio further reflect its commitment to providing an outstanding learning experience within a diverse and globally connected academic community.

The 2027 ranking reflects Khalifa University’s sustained excellence and strategic investments in research, innovation, talent development, and global partnerships. Through world-class academic programs and the development of doctoral researchers across diverse disciplines, the University continues to strengthen its research impact and international profile, supporting the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.

The 2027 QS World University Rankings evaluated 8,808 institutions across 106 locations, with 1,504 universities included in the final rankings.