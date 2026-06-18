LAGOS, Nigeria – Boeing [NYSE: BA] has launched an advanced technical training program in Lagos for Nigerian airline engineers as part of its continued commitment to strengthen aviation safety, operational readiness and workforce development across Africa.

The training, taking place from June 16 to July 29, will instruct 16 engineers from Nigerian carriers, United Nigeria Airlines and ValueJet. Upon completion, the trainees will receive European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) theoretical training certificates. A second tranche of training will take place later this year.

The curriculum provides participants with a detailed understanding of Boeing Next-Generation 737 airplane’s avionics, airframe, powerplant and electrical systems. Attendees will receive instruction on airplane characteristics, system operations, component locations, servicing connections, indications and testing procedures, as well as ramp and transit maintenance practices for commercial airplane dispatch reliability.

The training also includes safety, human factors and operational best practices designed to support engineers working under EASA Part 66 regulations for B1 and B2 licensed maintenance personnel.

The program stems from a 2024 memorandum of understanding between Boeing and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to advance the country’s aviation sector through technical collaboration and capacity building.

“Investing in technical capability and safety leadership is essential to supporting the sustainable growth and resilience of Africa’s aviation sector,” said Anbessie Yitbarek, vice president, Sales and Marketing for Africa, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Nigeria is one of Africa’s most important aviation markets and Boeing is proud to support the development of highly skilled local engineering talent that will help strengthen operational reliability and safety standards across the region.”

Boeing’s Field Service team will provide onsite operational support for 737 airplanes operated by Air Peace, Arik Air, Aerocontractors, Max Air, ValueJet and United Nigeria Airlines. Operational flights will also be conducted by Boeing’s Flight Operations Representative pilots as part of broader regional safety enhancement initiatives.

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