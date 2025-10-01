Dubai, UAE: HRE Development has announced the launch of Wadi Hills, a new master-planned residential community in Dubailand. Positioned to become a landmark in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing districts, Wadi Hills combines enhanced infrastructure, attractive entry pricing, and strong rental potential.

Located within the Wadi Al Safa cluster, Wadi Hills benefits from an area undergoing rapid transformation, with more than 70 active projects and billions of dirhams in development. This momentum is establishing Dubailand as the city’s next major residential hub.

A newly approved Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) road network will directly connect Wadi Hills to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, reducing travel time from ten minutes to just two. Historically, such infrastructure upgrades have driven property value increases in similar Dubai communities, offering a potential advantage for early buyers.

In addition, residences in Wadi Hills are priced 25–35% below comparable communities such as Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, and Arabian Ranches. This competitive pricing creates an accessible entry point for homeowners and investors, with significant scope for future appreciation.

The community’s master plan includes landscaped parks, educational institutions, retail outlets, and F&B clusters, fostering a vibrant environment for families and social living. Rental yields are projected at 7–8%, making Wadi Hills a compelling choice for those seeking income-generating assets.

“With Wadi Hills, we are delivering a thoughtfully designed community that combines affordability with lifestyle and long-term growth potential,” said Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development. “It reflects our commitment to building developments that are not only commercially strong but also socially purposeful.”

Backed by more than two decades of expertise through its parent construction arm, HRE Development ensures each project is executed with precision, creativity, and quality. The company also integrates sustainability into its communities, using eco-friendly materials and smart technologies to enhance residents’ quality of life.

In line with its “building with purpose” philosophy, HRE Development is also committed to creating social value. The company has pledged AED 30 million through its partnership with Dubai Cares to support global education initiatives.

About HRE Development

HRE Development L.L.C., founded in 2021 and backed by a leading construction group, has quickly established a reputation for delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects in Dubai. To date, the group has contributed to more than 200 projects, positively impacting over 12,000 families. Built on principles of trust, integrity, and innovation, HRE blends aesthetics with functionality in its designs, while prioritizing sustainability and community well-being.