Skyhills Residences 3, a Premier Mixed-Use Project in JVC, is now on sale

Dubai, UAE – HRE Development and One Broker Group have announced the successful sell-out of Skyhills Residences 2 in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), representing a significant milestone with a project valuation exceeding AED 650 million. This achievement underscores their continued success in delivering high-value real estate developments in Dubai’s competitive market.

Skyhills Residences 2 offered fully furnished modern apartments, ranging from studios to duplexes, featuring premium Bosch and Teka appliances, integrated smart home technology, and lifestyle-focused amenities such as indoor and outdoor gyms, a swimming pool, and lush green spaces. The project’s structural completion prior to its launch and the availability of flexible two-year post-handover payment plans contributed to the overwhelming buyer confidence and rapid sell-out.

“The success of Skyhills Residences 2 reflects our ability to anticipate market trends and deliver exceptional projects that resonate with buyers,” said Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman of HRE Development. “This accomplishment sets a strong foundation as we move forward with our next major launch.”

Building on this momentum, HRE Development unveiled Skyhills Residences 3 on November 19, 2024, also located in JVC. Hasan Hejazi, Vice Chairman of HRE Development, emphasised the company’s innovative consistent offering to enhance the UAE real estate landscape: “Skyhills Residences 3 will continue to reflect our commitment to offering communities the best of quality and design that are not just living spaces but lifestyle statements. We are dedicated to maintaining our high standards of architectural excellence by bringing quality projects to life, on time to meet the growing demands for homes in well-located communities."

The mixed-use project which is now on sale will include 501 residential units—spanning studios, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom apartments—alongside 12 retail outlets. With prices averaging at AED 740,000 for a studio and handover expected in Q2 2027, the development targets both investors and end-users seeking premium urban living spaces in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations.

“Jumeirah Village Circle continues to attract significant attention for its strategic location, seamless connectivity, and vibrant lifestyle offerings,” said Umar Bin Farooq, CEO and Founder of One Broker Group. “The strong demand for Skyhills Residences 2 underscores the market’s appetite for well-designed, high-quality developments in this area. We are confident Skyhills Residences 3 will continue to build on this success.”

For a firsthand look at the lifestyle promised by Skyhills Residences 3, prospective buyers can visit the dedicated Sales Center at Skyhills Residences, where fully furnished show apartments are now available. Interested parties are encouraged to register early to secure their place in this highly anticipated development.

Craig English, Managing Director of One Broker Group, added: “Our successful collaboration with HRE Development has redefined premium living spaces in JVC. We look forward to replicating this success with Skyhills Residences 3 as we expand our portfolio with another groundbreaking project.”

Skyhills Residences 3 is set to elevate the standard of urban living with luxurious amenities, contemporary designs, and thoughtfully curated spaces tailored to modern lifestyles. You can visit the Skyhills Sales Centre at Umm Suqeim St, Al Barsha South for more information.

About HRE Development

Established in 2003, HRE Development has grown from a reliable construction company into a major player in the UAE’s real estate sector. With over 200 projects successfully delivered across the region, HRE has a proven track record of delivering high-quality, luxury developments that enhance urban living. As the company expands its portfolio, projects like SkyHills 2 reflect HRE’s ongoing commitment to creating sustainable, innovative spaces that cater to the evolving needs of modern buyers.

HRE Development’s growing portfolio includes prestigious projects such as Liv Residences, Kempinski Hotel, Lulu Mall, The Gate Tower, and Al Zahia Development, each of which underscores the company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

About One Broker Group

An award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned residential properties in the UAE - One Broker Group (OBG) will be exclusive sales partner for HRE Developments. One Broker Group stands as Dubai's most distinguished real estate powerhouse, providing end-to-end solutions for prestigious residential & commercial properties across UAE's most coveted addresses. Our excellence is validated by the Dubai Land Department's recognition as the highest-performing brokerage for transactions in 2022. We excel through record-setting performances, ensuring every market decision drives maximum value for our clients. Our unique capability to generate interest in our exclusive projects through our extensive 10,000+ partner network and more than 150 expert in-house brokers is the core of the enormous value we add to our customers.

For more information - https://www.obg.ae/