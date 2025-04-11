At HP Amplify Conference 2025, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) revealed new Large Format printing innovations designed to empower Print Service Providers (PSPs) to transform their business with enhanced efficiency, versatility and sustainability.

Small and medium PSPs struggle with rigid printing due to space constraints, high investment costs, and operational complexity, often resorting to inefficient workflows or outsourcing. Meanwhile, larger PSPs are looking for solutions that elevate their offerings and enable them to execute short runs of both rigid and flexible media.

Unveiled today, the HP Latex R530 delivers a more accessible and efficient printing solution that streamlines production for small and medium-sized print shops (PSPs). The HP Latex R530 Printer is an ideal solution for PSPs looking to enter or expand in the rigid printing market offering seamless all-in-one printing with ease of operation thanks to its compact design, elevated application capabilities, and leading sustainability.

“The HP Latex R530 eliminates trade-offs associated with traditional flatbeds as the only all-in-one compact HP Latex printing solution. We constantly innovate to equip PSPs with the tools that enable sustainable growth, and this latest addition to our Latex Portfolio offers a solution for businesses of all sizes to elevate their operations and scale sustainably” said Daniel Martinez, Global Head and General Manager of HP Large Format Business

All-in-one, Versatile and Sustainable Printing

The compact hybrid design of the HP Latex R530 Printer allows fast and easy switch between rigid and flexible applications, delivering consistent, high-quality output across multiple media types. PSPs can tap into new markets and expand print applications with HP Latex Inks and HP Latex White Ink and ensure vibrant colors and smooth gradients with HP Pixel Control technology. Automatic recirculation and printhead cleaning enable businesses to bolster uptime and reduce maintenance costs, while single-phase power system enables effortless installation in constrained spaces.

With HP’s sustainable mission at the heart of every innovation, the latest Latex printer leads the way in sustainable printing. Direct-to-rigid printing reduces waste while maintaining the recyclability of fiber-based media. The device integrates sustainable innovation, including UL ECOLOGO®-certified HP Latex Inks for a healthier workspace, returnable extended-life maintenance cartridges, and 25% recycled plastic in the printer’s design to promote circularity.

The HP Latex R530 is expected to be available globally starting April 23, 2025.

HP PrintOS Production Hub: Precision, Efficiency, and Control for Print Operations

PSPs need streamlined workflows to fully leverage their technology, investments and workforce. Without a centralized job and production management, PSPs face inefficiencies, costly errors, and operational bottlenecks.

With the introduction of HP PrintOS Production Hub, PSPs now have access to the world’s only large-format software that combines order management and remote production control into a centralized, real-time platform—increasing efficiency and reducing operational complexity.

HP PrintOS Production Hub is expected to be available globally starting May 2025.

Industry-First AI-Solution for Vectorization

The construction industry has a tremendous opportunity to enhance productivity by streamlining manual tasks, improving stakeholder coordination, and integrating compatible software. By equipping construction professionals with effective tools to vectorize old originals during the design phase and capture site observations and generate field reports during the construction phase, projects can be completed more efficiently and with fewer delays.

To seize these opportunities, HP is also introducing updates to HP Build Workspace. This platform, already announced last September at HP Imagine, will be the first solution to use AI for the process of vectorizing raster images into CAD editable documents, saving hours of manual work per drawing.

With this solution construction professionals can:

Save 80% of the time required for each project with AI Vectorization which automatically converts drawings into CAD editable files

Save hours per week in field report generation during the construction phase automatically with Site Captures and Site Reports

Coordinate with everyone, ensuring all project stakeholders have access to the latest information

HP Build Workspace will soon connect further with the HP DesignJet portfolio to streamline communication and collaboration beyond paper such as the ability to scan to HP Build Workspace and vectorize.

“Today we’re announcing break through innovations that have the potential to completely transform the way AEC professionals work. With a focus on automation, communication and collaboration, HP is delivering the tools that tackle fundamental challenges in productivity that have inherently plagued the industry” said Xavier Juarez, Director of HP Construction Services.

AI Vectorization with HP Build Workspace is expected to be available in North America, UK and Germany starting May 2025.

Automation to Boost Construction Productivity

To further boost productivity in industrial applications, HP announced an add-on service to HP SitePrint, enabling the measurement of floor flatness and the direct printing of elevation corrections onto the floor, eliminating the need for external data processing. Traditionally, elevation and flatness data are processed in the back office before corrections can be communicated to field operation teams.

HP SitePrint Flatness Measurement Service enables professionals to measure the flatness of the floor while printing the layout, transforming four manual processes into a single automated one. Industrial professionals can greatly reduce time spent by integrating four key processes: marking information on the floor, capturing elevation data, processing the data, and relocating elevation information, into a single automated workflow. This streamlined approach enhances efficiency and improves collaboration with real-time elevation insights.

The new service is expected to be generally available from May 2025.

Accelerating Sustainability with HP’s Sustainability Amplifier Program

Building on the success in Industrial Printing, HP is expanding its Sustainability Amplifier Program to Large Format PSPs of all sizes. Designed to help PSPs assess their sustainability practices against industry standards, the program offers self-assessment tools, personalized recommendations and expert-developed best practices to improve their environmental impact.

