Dubai, UAE – Hotpack, one of the GCC's largest and most ecologically conscious food packaging manufacturers, hosted His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq AlMarri, the UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, at its facility in National Industries Park (NIP).

His Excellency’s visit marks a significant moment of recognition for Hotpack as it enters a new phase of accelerated growth, following the completion of a minority equity investment by GII (Gulf Islamic Investments), a leading global Shari'ah-compliant alternative investment company.

During the visit, His Excellency toured Hotpack's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and was briefed on the company's growth journey, sustainability initiatives, technological advancements, and global expansion strategy. The visit also reaffirms the UAE leadership's commitment to strengthening the country's industrial sector and supporting homegrown manufacturing champions contributing to the nation's economic diversification agenda.

Speaking to the media during his visit, HE Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE and its wise leadership continue to strengthen a competitive and sustainable business environment based on global best practices. “The country is also advancing the growth of manufacturing sectors and reinforcing its position as a global economic hub. Developing sustainable industries and expanding economic partnerships are two fundamental pillars for enhancing the competitiveness of national products and unlocking new export markets, in line with the objectives of the "We the UAE 2031" vision.”

“The UAE Government is committed to strengthen engagement with the private sector and support pioneering economic and investment projects. This is aimed to enable them grow to the next level and contribute to increase domestic production, enhance export capabilities, diversify and sustain the economy. This will further cement the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for investments and business,” he added.

Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Founder & Managing Director of Hotpack, said: "We are honoured to welcome His Excellency to our Hotpack and to share the story of what Hotpack has built over the past three decades, a business that is deeply rooted in this region but increasingly global in its reach.”

“The partnership with GII marks an important milestone in our journey, giving us the momentum to expand manufacturing capacity, enter new markets, and accelerate our shift towards sustainable packaging. Hotpack continues to strengthen its role in delivering high-quality, environmentally responsible packaging solutions to global markets. We are proud to have GII as a partner that shares our long-term vision,” he added.

Mr. Mohammed Alhassan and Mr. Pankaj Gupta, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of GII, commented: “Our stake in Hotpack is the latest investment we make in the UAE, after our group of companies celebrated its twelfth anniversary of successful Shari’ah-compliant investments across the GCC and beyond. We look forward to working closely with Hotpack’s other board members to drive its continued expansion and business success, and to deliver tangible progress towards the UAE’s self-sustainability goals”.

The GII, announced in May 2026, the completion of a minority equity investment in Hotpack, intended to support Hotpack's continued expansion, including the scaling up of recently commissioned manufacturing capacity and the acceleration of its international growth strategy.

Founded in Dubai in 1995, Hotpack has grown from a single UAE-based operation into a global manufacturing leader spanning 17 countries, operating 25 manufacturing facilities, and serving over 25,000 customers across more than 100 countries.

Hotpack’s diversified product portfolio spans plastics, paper, aluminium, and sustainable packaging alternatives, with sustainability firmly embedded across its operations.

Hotpack's expansion also reinforces the UAE's industrial ambitions under the "Operation 300bn" strategy, supporting local manufacturing, boosting "Made in the UAE" exports, and fostering skilled job creation within the Emirates' growing industrial landscape.

The GII collaboration is expected to further strengthen local manufacturing, boost exports of UAE-made products, support supply chain resilience, and create new employment opportunities within the country's industrial ecosystem.

About Hotpack

Hotpack Packaging LLC, a subsidiary of Hotpack Holding and Investment Ltd, was established in Dubai, UAE in 1995 and has grown into one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of sustainable food packaging solutions. With a portfolio of over 4,500 products, operations in 30 locations globally, and exports to more than 100 countries, Hotpack serves a broad range of industries including foodservice, retail, catering, aviation, and hospitality. The company is committed to achieving 100% eco-friendly packaging by 2030.

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Yoshita Mohan

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

Email: yoshita@watermelonme.com