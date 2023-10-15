Amman, Jordan – Homeplug officially launched the premium kitchen appliances brand, Bertazzoni, in Jordan. The launch took place with a reception at Homeplug’s showroom located at Mecca Street, commemorating a momentous introduction to Bertazzoni's exquisite range of kitchen appliances. Bertazzoni marked a significant addition to Homeplug’s existing portfolio of top-tier kitchen solutions and household appliances, that bring luxury and style to the heart of Jordan’s modern home.

Bertazzoni was founded in 1882 and is still owned and managed by the same family, today the company sells internationally in over 60 countries. For 140 years Bertazzoni cooking appliances have helped people bring the best home-cooked food to their family tables.

With its roots in highly engineered cooking machines; Bertazzoni offers complete kitchen solutions that bring together that unique Italian flair for engineering and design to create products like Cookers, Built-in Ovens, Compact Ovens, Hobs, Refrigerators, Ventilators, Dishwashers... that not only provide the latest technology and performance but are beautifully stylish and elegant.

Event Highlights included Exclusive Unveiling: Guests had the privilege of witnessing the unveiling of Bertazzoni's latest collection, featuring cutting-edge technology and design. Interactive Showroom Tour: Attendees had the opportunity to explore the showroom, with experts on hand to provide insights and guidance on Bertazzoni's product range. Networking Opportunities: Attendees had the chance to connect with industry professionals, homeowners, and culinary enthusiasts, all in one place.

Quoting the words of Mr. Raed Zanbaka, Chief Operating Officer; “we are delighted to have successfully introduced Bertazzoni to the Jordanian market at Homeplug. "Bertazzoni's commitment to quality aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with the best in home and kitchen solutions. We thank everyone who joined Experience the World of Bertazzoni on October 14th and for sharing this exciting milestone with us.”