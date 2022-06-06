DUBAI, UAE – In its first move overseas, Dubai-born burger brand High Joint has officially launched its delivery operation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and is now available to order through The Chefz and Hunger Station delivery platforms.

From humble beginnings to growth internationally, this move represents the brand’s first step outside of the UAE since its inception as a passion project by three Emiratis that began as a hole-in-the-wall in Al Manara three years ago. High Joint has since grown to operate two more locations across Dubai in Al Khawaneej and Motor City, as well as implementing a city-wide delivery operation and hosting regular pop-ups in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Now in Riyadh, High Joint is serving up some of the brand’s most drool-worthy, best-selling freshly-minced patties, all of which are made using premium angus that’s free-from any nasties such as antibiotics and hormones. On the menu, expect favourites such as the High Jamz, Double High, Kingshroom, High Burger, High Chicken, Spicy Mango, and Halloumi Katsu.

The High Jamz – a firm fan favourite, will be served with bacon jam, crispy fried shallots and American cheese, as is the Double High Burger, which presents a double beef patty, double American cheese, diced onions and homemade mustard-based sauce with butter toasted potato buns. Not forgetting the classic High Burger with tomato, onion, lettuce and signature homemade ranch sauce with honey mustard.

Fried chicken burgers are up next, with options including the much-loved Spicy Mango Slaw with deep fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and the infamous sour mango coleslaw, or the High Chicken – deep fried chicken with homemade ranch and honey mustard served with crunchy shredded iceberg lettuce, while the Halloumi Katsu Burger is a delicious vegetarian option.

With a firm reputation for continuing to push boundaries when it comes to burgers, High Joint captured the hearts, minds and stomachs of Dubai residents through its commitment to serving high quality, great tasting ingredients, with its burgers prepared using a mix of 100% fresh, 100% GMO and antibiotic-free premium quality prime cuts that are all grinded in-house, and those in Riyadh can now enjoy the same.

For more information visit highjoint.com or follow @high.joint on social media. High Joint in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is available for delivery through The Chefz and Hunger Station delivery platforms.

ABOUT HIGH JOINT

With over 15 years of experience making and tasting sandwiches and burgers around the world, three food-loving Emiratis started a burger revolution and explosion of flavours that the city of Dubai has never seen before. At the beginning of 2018, is when the three founders met in front of a very quirky and off-track location, next to a mosque and your typical local group of shops (Afghani bakery, neighborhood grocery, and a barber shop). From that day on, they set a goal to share their love for burgers with the world. They believed that this love and passion for a patty and a bun would spread not only in Dubai but to the world.

Reversing the paradigm of importing burger brands from this region of the world to exporting Dubai's homegrown brand to this region of the world and to the USA. The little (hole in the wall) hidden gem burger joint managed to capture hearts, minds, and stomachs. Growing by word of mouth and praises from food critics to major celebrity chefs in the city. High joint continues to win accolades and awards and being named on many sought-after lists as either best burger in town or within the top three.