DUBAI – UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced a historic moment as "Made in UAE" food successfully reaches the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time. Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his fellow Expedition 69 crew members will now have the opportunity to savour the taste of home. The carefully curated selection includes a renowned Emirati dish, Chicken Saloona, produced by Al Islami Foods.

Introducing Emirati food to the International Space Station (ISS) not only highlights the unique culture and culinary heritage of UAE, but also emphasizes the significance of Real Halal food as an ideal selection. Al Islami was able to provide astronauts with balanced nutritional food that embraces the cherished values passed down through generations while ensuring that they are easy to carry, store, and use in a non-gravitational environment

H.E. Salem Al Marri, Director General of MBRSC, said, "The introduction of Made-in-UAE foods to the ISS signifies a proud moment for our nation, as it showcases the best of Emirati culture, culinary heritage, and entrepreneurial spirit. This achievement not only enriches the meal options available to astronauts but also serves as a tangible example of how international collaboration can bring diverse cultures together and create meaningful connections in the field of space exploration. We are proud to share a piece of the UAE with the global astronaut community and look forward to further expanding our partnership with local manufacturers to extend the range of Emirati foods available on the ISS in the future.”

MBRSC meticulously went through a selection process to identify suitable companies for supplying authentic UAE cuisine. After reaching out to nearly 20 manufacturers, Al Islami Foods, with its extensive heritage in providing Real Halal food products dating back to 1981 and expertise in manufacturing quality food over nearly five decades, was chosen to be part of this historic occasion.

About Al Islami:

Al Islami Food’s journey began in 1970. Known as the Dubai Co-operative Society at the time; what started out as a small grocery shop, quickly grew into the larger vision of its founder, Haj Saeed Lootah. The second shop which was opened in Karama, was closer to a modern-day supermarket, and was succeeded by the opening of more stores across Khalid bin Waleed Road, Defense Roundabout and Satwa. The breakthrough which Mr. Lootah and his team had been waiting for, came in 1979 with the opening of a hypermarket in Mirdif, which would serve as a model for all future outlets.

Today, Al Islami Foods is the premium halal food company in the UAE, and one of the biggest food distributors in the region. Quality and transparency is the foundation upon which our brand is based and we enjoy the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, cooking enthusiasts who wish to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families.