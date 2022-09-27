Dubai: Holiday Factory, a UAE based online tour operator offering holiday packages for locals and expats living in GCC at affordable rates, has partnered with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform to drive customer engagement.

With operations spread across the GCC region, Holiday Factory is not a conventional tour operator. The brand places itself as a real mass online platform with a higher quality of services. The brand started its journey in 2011 and has become a pioneer in its home country, UAE.

With a customer-first approach, Holiday Factory was one of the early adopters of a customer engagement platform back in 2015. However, as the brand scaled, it started exploring other engagement platforms to improve its RoI.

“While we started with an engagement platform quite early, we started to look out as the market matured and our RoI metrics changed. We adopted another platform. However, the experience was not the best. That is when we came across MoEngage and the solution it provides”, said Namrata Bhatia, Head of Marketing at Holiday Factory, at a recent #GROWTH Summit Dubai.

Before deploying MoEngage, Holiday Factory faced challenges regarding UI/UX on the back-end front and cost differentials in RoI. This is where MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, assisted the brand by improving the UI/UX and presenting exact solutions to each of the brand’s pain-point.

Moreover, the transparency factor, quick support, and ability to integrate with the already existing Martech stack made MoEngage edge out the competition while partnering with Holiday Factory. Another thing that stood out was the support provided by MoEngage right from onboarding, implementation and throughout the entire lifecycle via its high-touch customer success framework.

Speaking about where Namrata heard about MoEngage the first time, she mentioned that “I had seen a demo of MoEngage as I like being up to date with all the Martech products. Additionally, I even interacted with a brand that was MoEngage’s client, and the feedback was positive. These few factors helped us shortlist MoEngage as one of our potential partners at that time”.

Listen to the #GROWTH Summit Dubai video to get more insights.

“Holiday Factory is a pioneer in driving customer-centric campaigns and providing that superior experience. We are ecstatic to partner with them and assist them to drive engagement and provide customer delight”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, META at MoEngage.

Holiday Factory joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, Mashreq that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

-Ends-

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, DAMAC Properties, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion users every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

For more information please contact:

Pooja Poddar Jain

Lead Communications @ MoEngage