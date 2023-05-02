Dubai, UAE: Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Hotel Management Agreement for its latest property, Corp Yanbu Hotel, located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The agreement was signed on the second day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, and we are excited to bring a new level of excellence to the hotels and resorts in Yanbu, with the positive impact it will have on the local economy.

The Corp Yanbu Hotel is a beautiful property located in the western port city of Yanbu, overlooking the red sea. The hotel has 56 spacious guest rooms and hotel apartments, offering state-of-the-art amenities and unparalleled service. It features cutting-edge design, exceptional comfort, and convenience, all underpinned with the latest technology. Our rooftop terrace outlets offer truly breathtaking views, and the hotel is designed to cater to the needs of families and modern travellers, seamlessly blending the convenience of city living with the comfort of a home away from home.

The hotel offers a range of amenities, including on-site dining options, an indoor swimming pool, fitness centre, and a business centre. It overlooks the Waterfront Beach and the Marina, making it the perfect choice for both business and leisure travellers.

Ahmed Al Shagdali, Property Owner, and Chairman of Hamasat Al Fajr LLC said, "Whether your stay is for family leisure or business, ‘Corp Yanbu Hotel’ will offer the perfect blend of style, service, and value that will make your stay truly unforgettable." He further added, "With popular amenities and a prime location, Corp Yanbu Hotel, will be the ultimate destination for the savvy traveller looking for a memorable experience."

The Corp Yanbu Hotel is scheduled to welcome guests by the end of Q4 in 2023. Patrick Antaki, COO – Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), expressed his confidence that the hotel would set a new standard in hospitality for Yanbu, and he looks forward to welcoming guests from around the world. He further added, "Our management team is committed to providing exceptional service, and we are confident that our guests will feel at home from the moment they arrive. We look forward to providing our guests with an exceptional experience and the ultimate in Urban Comfort."

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

