Dubai, UAE - Ellington Properties proudly unveils its latest gem, Hillmont Residences, nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). This 12-storey architectural marvel promises a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury, boasting a meticulously crafted fusion of sleek design and modern aesthetics.

Setting a New Standard of Opulence

Hillmont Residences offers a diverse selection of luxury studios, along with 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, catering to the varying needs and preferences of discerning homeowners. Each unit is meticulously designed to offer an unmatched living experience, setting a new standard of opulence in Dubai’s real estate market.

Strategic Location, Vibrant Community

Strategically located amidst the circular topography of JVC, Hillmont Residences provides easy access to major highways, ensuring residents can effortlessly connect to Dubai’s key attractions, business districts, and leisure destinations. Moreover, the community itself is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, green spaces, and an array of amenities, making it an ideal location for families and professionals alike.

"The location of Hillmont Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle is strategically advantageous, offering residents a blend of urban living with a strong sense of community. With its proximity to major highways and key attractions, coupled with the vibrant atmosphere and array of amenities within JVC, investing in Hillmont Residences presents a compelling opportunity for both homeowners and investors." says Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties.

Resort-style Living at Your Doorstep

At Hillmont Residences, residents are treated to a wealth of resort-style amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool, an outdoor play area for children, and a serene rooftop yoga terrace offering breathtaking city views. Additionally, a modern gym, luxurious spas, and a lobby lounge create an oasis of relaxation and socializing within the development.

Thoughtfully Crafted Living Spaces

The meticulously designed floor plans at Hillmont Residences ensure optimal use of space and functionality, with each unit boasting ample natural light and ventilation. Whether one seeks a cozy studio retreat or a spacious 3-bedroom haven, sophistication and style are seamlessly woven into every living space.

To further facilitate home ownership, Ellington Properties offers a flexible payment plan with attractive prices and varied options, empowering buyers to select a plan that aligns with their financial objectives and preferences.

About Ellington Properties:

Ellington Properties is a Dubai-based developer renowned for its commitment to crafting exquisite residential and commercial properties that redefine luxury living. With a portfolio of iconic developments across the UAE, Ellington Properties continues to set new benchmarks in the realm of real estate.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com/