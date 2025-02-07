Visitors will have the chance to interact with the avatar of HPE’s managing director for Middle East, Mohammad Alrehaili, and experience first-hand the potential of cutting-edge AI-powered solutions.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is set to return to LEAP, taking place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center in Malham, Saudi Arabia from February 09 – 12, 2025. At the event, HPE will showcase its cutting-edge AI, hybrid cloud and networking solutions, including HPE Private Cloud AI, and announce its latest updates on the ‘Saudi Made’ HPE production initiative, highlighting HPE’s commitment to the Saudi Arabia market.

At this year’s booth (H1.L40) visitors have the opportunity to interact with a virtual AI avatar of HPE Middle East managing director, Mohammad Alrehaili, and learn about how HPE’s AI-powered solutions are shaping the future by boosting productivity and accelerating the rate of discovery and innovation. They can speak with HPE’s technical experts, and experience interactive challenges and live demonstrations, including:

Virtual AI avatar of HPE’s Middle East managing director, Mohammad Alrehaili – Demonstrating the power of AI at scale, attendees can communicate with Mohammad’s AI powered avatar, which looks and sounds just like him. Enabled through Proto, the world’s first holographic communications platform, the 7ft tall machine allows life-size holograms to be beamed in real time.

'Saudi Made' HPE servers – Not even a year ago, at LEAP 2024, HPE announced the availability of 'Saudi Made' HPE servers, following the opening of its new Riyadh production facility. This year, visitors will be able learn more about HPE's commitment to the 'Saudi Made' program and receive the latest updates on the production.

HPE Private Cloud AI – With the first Private Cloud AI solution of this kind, HPE is bringing its world-leading AI capabilities to the Middle East. At the HPE booth, visitors can learn how this turnkey HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with NVIDIA and part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, will enable them to deploy generative AI (GenAI) applications in seconds.

The HPE GreenLake High-Speed challenge – HPE GreenLake is a hybrid cloud solution that allows organizations to run computing services with a public cloud experience, deploy and manage resources across their private and public clouds while retaining control of their data and flexibility over how they consume and manage services. Attendees are invited to test their skills using HPE GreenLake to build an IT landscape from the ground up. The fastest to complete the challenge successfully will be awarded by HPE.

Smart stadium & fan experience – HPE Aruba Networking is a key provider for "smart stadiums" technology solutions, delivering high-speed, reliable connectivity throughout world-renown venues. Visitors of the "Orange Smart Bus" will hear more about how HPE Aruba Networking by providing a secure and intelligent network infrastructure that enables and supports enhanced and connected stadium experiences for fans.

100% fanless direct liquid cooling systems architecture – Based on years of expertise, HPE introduced the industry's first 100% fanless direct liquid cooling systems architecture. In conversation with HPE experts onsite, LEAP attendees can find out how this architecture delivers greater energy and cost-efficiency advantages than the alternative solutions on the market. In fact, this direct liquid cooling architecture yields 90% reduction in cooling power consumption as compared to traditional air-cooled systems.

“LEAP brings together technology experts, innovators, business and thought leaders from across the region,” said Mohammad Alrehaili, Middle East managing director at HPE. “This makes it the ideal environment to strengthen relationships, celebrate successes and explore future opportunities as we present our broad portfolio of AI, hybrid cloud and networking solutions, and reaffirm our commitment to the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030. We are excited about the conversations and new business opportunities this event will drive and are looking forward to welcoming customers, partners and visitors at our booth in Hall 1.”