Riyadh: Saudi Red Crescent rescue teams in Mecca successfully revived a Bangladeshi pilgrim who collapsed unconscious in the Grand Mosque late Sunday.

Walking first aid teams found the pilgrim, in his 50s, lying on the ground unconscious and not breathing.

The cardiac resuscitation protocol was immediately applied using a defibrillator (LUCAS) until the pulse returned.

The pilgrim was then transferred to the Haram Emergency Center No. 3 for the necessary medical care.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority emphasizes the importance of educating pilgrims about the importance of first aid and how to deal with fainting and suffocation cases. The authority also calls on everyone to report any emergency cases to the number 997.

