Healthcare 21 Group (HC21), a leading provider of MedTech distribution solutions, is on the lookout for new OEM distribution opportunities across all therapy areas at Arab Health 2025.

For the first time, HC21 will exhibit alongside its parent organisation, AddLife AB Group, showcasing the strength of their collaboration and the transformative potential of a distributor model for OEM partners.

With over 20 years of experience, HC21 has built a reputation as a trusted partner for global MedTech leaders as well as new entrants launching new technologies. Renowned for its local expertise, superior clinical and customer support. HC21 delivers sales, marketing, logistics, and technical service solutions that consistently exceed commercial expectations in the UK and Ireland.

This year’s joint exhibition with AddLife highlights HC21’s strategic advantage as part of a group operating 85 subsidiaries across 30 European countries. AddLife’s extensive network offers OEM manufacturers an efficient and scalable indirect distribution channel, expanding their market reach and streamlining entry into Europe.

Nathan Pettitt, CEO of Healthcare 21 and Vice President at AddLife AB Group, commented: “In 2025, the benefits of a distributor model in the UK and European healthcare markets are more compelling than ever. By alleviating regulatory pressures and leveraging local expertise, we empower OEMs to focus on innovation and product development while our dedicated teams ensure market access and growth.

Together with AddLife, HC21 offers OEMs unmatched access to established relationships and local market knowledge across Europe. Arab Health 2025 provides the perfect platform to demonstrate how our partnership can drive measurable success for manufacturers.”

Navigating regulatory complexities remains a key challenge for MedTech manufacturers, particularly with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) creating delays and barriers for device approvals. In contrast, the UK’s streamlined regulatory framework provides an attractive alternative for market entry.

HC21’s in-depth knowledge of local markets and strong relationships with healthcare professionals, hospitals, and clinics ensure OEM partners can overcome these challenges effectively. Furthermore, HC21’s TUPE services enable manufacturers to integrate direct salesforce teams seamlessly into their operations, reducing costs and operational hurdles.

Taking place in Dubai from January 27–30, 2025, Arab Health is one of the world’s largest healthcare exhibitions. HC21 and AddLife will be at the ABHI UK Pavilion, Hall 2, to connect with OEM manufacturers seeking innovative distribution solutions.

Healthcare 21 Group is a trusted MedTech distribution partner specialising in sales, marketing, logistics, and technical service solutions across the UK and Ireland. As part of the AddLife Group, HC21 leverages an extensive European network to provide tailored, innovative solutions that empower OEM partners to thrive.