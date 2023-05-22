UAE: HAYVN, a regulated digital asset focused financial institution, today announced strong HAYVN 20 Cryptocurrency Index Fund returns to investors during Q1 2023, despite increasing volatility in the digital asset market.

The index fund for cryptocurrency assets offering clients a diversified, low cost, and regulated strategy to invest in, has recorded a 19% increase in returns since launching in January 2023.

According to HAYVN CEO, Christopher Flinos, “The funds early success and HAYVN predictions for a positive long-term trend due to our carefully weighted Top 20 portfolio, has seen the HAYVN 20 become one of the leading fund benchmarks in cryptocurrency markets”.

The HAYVN 20 fund has three important distinguishing features.

1. The fund limits the maximum exposure to any one digital asset at 10%. This risk management feature prevents outsized exposure to any one asset (such as Bitcoin and Ethereum) and creates a more balanced portfolio of the 20 largest cryptocurrencies.

2. The fund rebalances monthly. This allows HAYVN 20 to capture new trends in the market by increasing its investment in the emerging winners as their market capitalization grows, while reducing exposure to cryptocurrencies which are declining in value.

3.Finally, the fund has daily liquidity which gives investors the freedom to change their allocation anytime.

Flinos added, “Investing in the HAYVN Index Fund offers investors an opportunity to gain exposure to broader cryptocurrency markets without having to worry about managing individual coins and allocations themselves. With its initial track record and performance so far, it provides a solid option for those who want sustainable long-term exposure rather than concentration risk individual coins”.

HAYVN Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated focus on long-term performance in the digital asset ecosystem, continually bringing unique investment insights and perspectives and converting them into compelling opportunities for HAYVN’s clients. HAYVN believes a complex and rapidly changing world demands a new approach to portfolio construction, one that delivers portfolios which are built to be resilient.

About HAYVN

HAYVN is a digital asset focused financial institution delivering Payments, Trading, Custody, Asset Management and Research to its global client base. Regulated by the ADGM, BVI, AUSTRAC and the CIMA, HAYVN is one of the global leaders in institutional cryptocurrency, serving HNW individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutions, with a full range of cryptocurrency trading, payments, custody, asset management and research products and services.

To learn more about HAYVN Index Fund please visit: https://hayvnglobal.com/

For more information contact: media@hayvnglobal.com