Hawksford has officially opened its new office in Dubai, enhancing the global corporate, private client and fund service provider’s offering in the Middle East and extending its international footprint.

The new office, located at Jumeirah Lakes Towers, follows last September’s acquisition of Healy Consultants (Healy), a specialist provider supporting the set-up of businesses globally, with an existing presence in both Dubai and Singapore. Healy provides a comprehensive range of global corporate services, from company registration and bank account opening to immigration, accounting, and tax filing in almost all major jurisdictions globally.

Reflecting the ongoing integration of Healy into the Hawksford group, the newly rebranded Hawksford office maintains a collaborative ethos, featuring a modern, co-working environment aimed at encouraging greater flexibility while inspiring staff to work together to provide forward-thinking client services.

Based in the new Dubai office are directors Chrissi Zamora and Kunal Fabiani – both of whom join from Healy, ensuring consistent continuity of client service. Heading up Hawksford’s Dubai office, Chrissi will be responsible for leading the group’s corporate operations in the UAE, with substantial knowledge of the European and Middle Eastern regions. Meanwhile, Kunal, will focus on Hawksford’s wider global corporate solutions, with his extensive business development experience – particularly within the Asia, Africa and Latin America markets.

Hawksford’s new Dubai office will act as a hub for the firm in the Middle East market, providing a platform to continue to support blue-chip, high-quality clients with their international growth plans.

Commenting on the new office, Dan Hainsworth, Head of Corporate, Hawksford, said:

“Following on from our acquisition of Healy last year, the opening of our new office in Dubai represents the next milestone in our global growth strategy. Not only does it strengthen our presence in a key market that continues to act as a magnet for both businesses and investors, but it connects our well-established offices in Asia and Europe, and significantly enhances our regional service capabilities.

“Our new office reflects a significant investment to support our existing and future clients in the UAE and beyond, through an extensive range of tailored corporate solutions. Together with Chrissi, Kunal and the wider team, I look forward to welcoming clients and intermediaries to our new office as we continue to support their needs.”

Chrissi Zamora, Managing Director – Dubai, Hawksford, added:

“The opening of our new office marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter as we continue to build out our Middle East proposition and support corporate clients with their global ambitions, leveraging the multijurisdictional experience of the Hawksford team.”

Recent years have seen an acceleration in Hawksford’s global expansion strategy, supported by STAR Capital. Most recently, Hawksford announced the acquisition of Paradigm Governance Partners in the Cayman Islands and US, subject to regulatory approval, while the opening of the Dubai office and the acquisition of Healy follow on from the acquisition of ACT Management Services in the Netherlands in early 2023, as well as the acquisitions of Pearse Trust in Ireland and Griffon Solutions in Mauritius in 2022.

